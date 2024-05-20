Victoria Beckham’s relaxed navy T-shirt and white jeans are an unbeatable combination for casual summer style
Victoria Beckham has proved that she's just as skilled at styling casual staple pieces as she is as putting together tailored looks
Victoria Beckham’s relaxed navy T-shirt and white jeans are an unbeatable combination when it comes to casual summer styling.
We might be tempted to fill our summer capsule wardrobe full of floral dresses and our favourite espadrilles but Victoria Beckham has just shown us why the basics should never be overlooked. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl went for a simple summer combination of a relaxed navy t-shirt and white jeans for a family celebration this month. Taking to Instagram, Victoria shared a series of pictures of her dad Anthony Adams’ birthday gathering featuring her, her mum Jackie and two of her children, Romeo and Harper, as well as her siblings.
For this special occasion Victoria dressed casually yet elegantly in a navy blue T-shirt with short sleeves and a classic crew neckline. Whilst so many of us will gravitate towards a black or a white T-shirt when we want a neutral tone, navy is another great option.
Shop T-Shirts Like Victoria Beckham's
Simple and timeless, this navy t-shirt would look gorgeous paired with white jeans like Victoria Beckham's, or with a pair of tailored trousers or a skirt. It's made from 100% cotton with a relaxed silhouette.
Also available in a range of other colours, this pure cotton t-shirt is such an affordable go-to to have in your wardrobe. It has a crew neckline, short sleeves and an everyday fit.
Shop White Jeans For Summer
These jeans are more of an investment piece but they are well worth it. The high-waisted design is so flattering and they're made from power-stretch denim that hugs the body beautifully. Style with a t-shirt and trainers or your favourite sandals.
Affordable and chic, these straight leg jeans are perfect for the summer months ahead. They have a contemporary straight-leg cut with a high-rise waist and have plenty of stretch for extra comfort.
It’s still very understated and easy to wear but has a touch more warmth to it and gives a subtle pop of colour. This worked incredibly well with Victoria’s white high-waisted jeans which look to have a straight leg cut that was flattering but not super streamlined. White jeans outfits can be tricky but they’re perfect for the summer months and these jeans contrasted with the darker T-shirt in such a lovely way that immediately draws the eye.
To accentuate her waist even more the fashion designer added one of her iconic Victoria Beckham belts. She’s known for incorporating these into her looks and this one was the £190 Frame Belt in burgundy leather. The deep burgundy shade had a brown undertone to it which softened the boldness of the colour and the gold-toned hardware was so gorgeous.
Sadly, Victoria’s shoes of choice weren’t on show in her family birthday pictures, but a pair of the best white trainers would look undeniably stunning with this outfit, as would wedges or court shoe heels. On cooler summer days you could also easily add a denim jacket over the top to uphold the casual summer feel of the look or else wear a tailored blazer to dress it up slightly.
Leaning into the casual feel of the relaxed navy T-shirt and white jeans, Victoria kept her glossy brunette hair loose and straight over her shoulders. Her make-up was fresh and glowy and she added a pop of peachy pink blush on her cheeks and went for a similar shade on her lips.
Victoria’s entire look was put-together and sophisticated without being overly formal which was perfect for a special occasion with her nearest and dearest. This isn’t the first time that she’s showcased her love of a simple jeans-and-a-T-shirt look, though.
In Netflix’s Beckham documentary Victoria appeared in an iconic scene sitting on her sofa at home wearing a pair of mid-blue high-waisted jeans with a rip at the knee with a light grey T-shirt tucked in.
Once again she had belted them with one of her Frame Belts and so it seems that when she wants to be chic yet comfortable this denim and T-shirt combination is her go-to uniform. Her white jeans and navy T-shirt combination takes this to the next level and elevates it slightly.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
