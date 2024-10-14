Victoria Beckham's simple yet sultry mini dress with a satin collared blazer struck the perfect balance of understated and sophisticated
You can likely recreate Victoria's chic party look with pieces you already have in your wardrobe
Victoria Beckham's black mini dress and oversized blazer combination created a stunning and sophisticated party look, with her comfortable slingback heels and minimal accessories leaning into a chic and timeless style that we love.
The little black dress is a staple piece of party wear - effortlessly glamorous and timeless in its sleek look. Especially when it comes to the festive season, a sleek and elegant LBD is a winter capsule wardrobe must-have.
And in Victoria Beckham's contemporary yet classic little black dress outfit, we've found the perfect way of styling the party wear staple to get an elevated look that oozes sophistication.
Shop Victoria Beckham's Look
Made from a form-hugging and soft-touch jersey fabric for a comfortable and flattering fit, this little black mini dress from Revolve is a classic and timeless style. The one-shoulder design with statement ruching at the bodice adds tonnes of interest while still remaining subtle and we can see this becoming a staple go-to in party season.
With a relaxed fit that reviewers have said 'runs slightly large,' this black blazer by Open Edit is the perfect oversized style to recreate Victoria's look with. The longline hem means it hits at the perfect length to flatter mini dresses and the crisp tailoring emulates her business-chic style brilliantly.
They're one of Revolve's bestsellers for a reason - these simple leather slingback heels by Steve Madden are so sleek and easy to style. Their slip-on design and adjustable strap at the forefoot makes for comfortable wear and the pointed toe and triangular detail are super contemporary and chic.
Plated with 18k gold, this anklet adds shine and shimmer to any subtle, understated look. With a single bezel-set crystal bringing an extra sparkling touch to the minimalist gold chain look, we love how it can elevate a plain style so easily.
Simple, sleek and sultry, this black mini dress from M&S is a versatile staple you'll gravitate towards time and time again. The long sleeves are super practical for the festive party season, with the flattering bodycon silhouette and asymmetric neckline offering a stylish finish.
Attending the launch party for her son Brooklyn's new hot sauce, Cloud 23, in LA, Victoria stunned in her simple and sultry black mini dress. The understated design featured a flattering asymmetrical neckline that swooped into a one-shoulder strap, complimenting the parallel asymmetrical short hemline of the dress.
While VB famously loves a mini dress, we often see her opt for statement trouser suits these days, with her style having become more business chic over the years.
She did still bring her classic businesswoman touch to the sleek style, adding an oversized satin collared blazer that covered much of the LBD's form-hugging silhouette to create an effortlessly chic look.
A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)
A photo posted by on
Highlighting the contemporary style of her slingback heels, with their thin, ankle-supporting strap running only across the back of the footwear, Victoria made an interesting jewellery choice that we only usually see in the summer months.
With minimal accessories elsewhere, with just a bracelet on one wrist and a pair of simple diamante earrings adding sparkle to the outfit, Victoria added a very fine and dainty anklet to each of her legs.
With each anklet only a thin, gold chain, the understated style brought a chic touch of shine to the pared-back look and we love the subtle look.
