Victoria Beckham's red flares and snake blouse proved you don't always have to choose between bold colours and animal print

Victoria Beckham's pairing of fiery red flares and a snake print blouse is all the encouragement we needed to mix bold colours with striking prints this winter.

During a dig through the fashion archives, we came across this striking snapshot of VB taken back in January 2019 as she stepped out on the streets of Manhattan in a seriously bold outfit.

Over the past few years, fashion icon Victoria has kept her wardrobe noticeably monochrome, often opting for looks made up of simplistic staple pieces that every capsule wardrobe requires. Think black blazers, LBDs, tights and trouser suits.

But that doesn't mean she isn't a pro at slightly more eye-catching dressing, as seen in this fashion throwback that's got us so ready to mix vibrant colours with animal print this winter.

Stepping out for a New York night with husband David, Victoria's incredible ensemble was the antithesis of January drabness, with her sleek tailored high-waisted trousers providing a hot zing of scarlet and a chic silhouette thanks to their flared fit.

Her satin snake print blouse added the perfect amount of contrast, with the brown tones of the piece complementing the trousers' fiery redness, while a pair of simple black heels added some height and an extra dose of glamour.

Choosing a timeless winter coat, VB looked sophisticated with a classic black collared peacoat draped over her shoulders, allowing her blouse to remain on full display - and we love the satin collar detail on the elegant piece.

Keeping her accessories coordinated, Victoria held a boxy snake print clutch bag in her hand and kept her hair swept up into an effortless-looking updo. Meanwhile, a hot red manicure injected yet another pop of colour.