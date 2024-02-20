Victoria Beckham proves off-duty activewear can look put together in monochrome hoodie and leggings combo
Victoria Beckham has perfected dressed-down and off-duty - and even looks put together in a hoodie
Victoria Beckham is a pro at off-duty styling and her monochrome leggings, hoodie and trainers look proves activewear can look put together.
While we all love wearing a pair of the best white trainers and our best workout leggings, many of us reserve these items solely for the gym. While it might be easy to think that with an entire fashion label at her beck and call, Victoria Beckham would exclusively wear activewear in the gym and probably only steps out in her most stylish designer looks - we'd be very much mistaken!
Fashionista Victoria Beckham showed in a recent post that activewear is most certainly an everyday style and can be the perfect effortless look to wear when you're running errands, as she shared footage of the outfit she chose for heading out for a facial.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
The former Spice Girl wore a black ensemble complete with black high rise leggings, a cropped reebok hoodie, a black baseball cap, and bright white trainers that perfectly contrasted with this monochrome look. VB looked sporty and relaxed yet stylish and pulled together as she left husband David in the house to go for a facial.
Steal VB's Off-Duty Style
Reebok
RRP: £54 | This black hoodie is made from a cotton-blend fleece with long sleeves and a logo print on the chest. The hoodie also features a logo print at the back, much like the piece worn by Victoria Beckham.
Sweaty Betty
RRP: £70| These high performance gym leggings are made from ultra-lightweight fabric which is quick-drying and suitable to wear all day.
Uniqlo
RRP: £19.90 | A quick-drying fabric with a sporty seamless design and reflective stitching on the best. The soft brim is easily shapable and perfect for running, cycling and gym.
In the video shared on her Instagram profile, Victoria was promoting her brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty's collaboration with Melanie Grant who gave her a facial in Australia. The pair have teased that they have something exciting coming soon, but have been vague about the details, leaving fans to get even more excited about this new launch.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
When Victoria isn't wearing a relaxed active-wear look, she is a big fan of wearing jeans for a more casual vibe. Back in October, Victoria Beckham's super high-waist blue jeans and tucked T-shirt look was an effortlessly cool style as she appeared on a Netflix documentary about her husband's career. The blue jeans were perfectly elevated by Posh's stylish as she opted for a pair from her own brand that had a flattering structured style and a unique pocket design at the front.
We also loved Victoria Beckham's luxury pyjamas and silk gown, as she wore some more pieces from her own fashion label and showed how elegant dressing down can be.
