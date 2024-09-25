Victoria Beckham's sultry lacy skirt and cherry red heels are the epitome of Parisian chic

Trust Victoria Beckham to pull out one of the chicest looks of Paris Fashion Week. We're pretty sure she could make a bin bag look sophisticated, but her latest lacy look with patent red heels has got to be one of her best off-duty outfits yet.

Versatile basics will never go out of style - Victoria Beckham's latest look proves it. Every autumn capsule wardrobe needs several reliable staples and we're now convinced that a lace trim long sleeve tee and black midi skirt are the ideal place to start.

Posh Spice stepped out in Paris this week wearing a sleek monochromatic look with statement red patent heels for a pop of colour. Sporting her signature oversized sunnies and a structured top handle bag, she epitomises smart casual with some elevated basics we're desperate to copy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You don't have to spend a fortune to channel Victoria Beckham's style - we've managed to find some extremely similar pieces on the high street to help you get her timelessly sophisticated look for less.

Shop VB's style

Although lace isn't considered a casual, everyday material, Victoria Beckham's look perfectly demonstrates how it can be incorporated into more formal pieces without cheapening the outfit. A textured trim works wonders to elevate wardrobe staples whilst keeping them versatile and easy to style in your capsule wardrobe.

Autumn and winter outfits are typically comprised of darker tones which can quickly become dull or flat if not accessorised properly. A colourful heel or handbag can totally transform an entire look, and we love Posh Spice's choice to wear a classic court shoe silhouette with the addition of an ankle strap and patent finish for extra flare.

A statement heel can make everything from jeans to women's trouser suits look more premium. Instead of investing in new clothes when your outfit rotation is no longer inspiring you, consider how an eye-catching accessory can give your ensemble a fresh edge.