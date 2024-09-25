Victoria Beckham's sultry lacy skirt and cherry red heels are the epitome of Parisian chic
VB made simple pieces look so polished and refined with striking accessories
Trust Victoria Beckham to pull out one of the chicest looks of Paris Fashion Week. We're pretty sure she could make a bin bag look sophisticated, but her latest lacy look with patent red heels has got to be one of her best off-duty outfits yet.
Versatile basics will never go out of style - Victoria Beckham's latest look proves it. Every autumn capsule wardrobe needs several reliable staples and we're now convinced that a lace trim long sleeve tee and black midi skirt are the ideal place to start.
Posh Spice stepped out in Paris this week wearing a sleek monochromatic look with statement red patent heels for a pop of colour. Sporting her signature oversized sunnies and a structured top handle bag, she epitomises smart casual with some elevated basics we're desperate to copy.
You don't have to spend a fortune to channel Victoria Beckham's style - we've managed to find some extremely similar pieces on the high street to help you get her timelessly sophisticated look for less.
Shop VB's style
Elevate your basic black long sleeve with a subtle lace trim that adds some elegance without removing any versatility. A brilliant layering piece for autumn, it can be styled with everything from barrel leg jeans to a maxi skirt.
We love the lace hem peeking out from the bottom of VB's skirt that adds some texture to her formal column shape skirt. This comfortable satin style from Warehouse is endlessly chic but if you're wanting to copy Posh's striped look, this pinstripe pencil skirt from M&S fits the bill.
These affordable heels look very similar to Victoria's, and whilst its a standout style we might not have chosen before, it makes for a nice change from the best white trainers for upcoming Christmas parties.
Although lace isn't considered a casual, everyday material, Victoria Beckham's look perfectly demonstrates how it can be incorporated into more formal pieces without cheapening the outfit. A textured trim works wonders to elevate wardrobe staples whilst keeping them versatile and easy to style in your capsule wardrobe.
Autumn and winter outfits are typically comprised of darker tones which can quickly become dull or flat if not accessorised properly. A colourful heel or handbag can totally transform an entire look, and we love Posh Spice's choice to wear a classic court shoe silhouette with the addition of an ankle strap and patent finish for extra flare.
A statement heel can make everything from jeans to women's trouser suits look more premium. Instead of investing in new clothes when your outfit rotation is no longer inspiring you, consider how an eye-catching accessory can give your ensemble a fresh edge.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Carole Middleton uses her ‘favourite room’ for home ‘discos’ - and Princess Charlotte has inherited her love for them
Carole Middleton once revealed that she enjoys having a 'disco' at home with guests and Princess Charlotte is a huge dance fan too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The "fabulous" hand cream Helen Mirren always carries in her bag is so perfect for chilly days
Costing just £13.50 and boasting a fresh, citrusy scent - Helen Mirren's nourishing hand cream is the ultimate dry skin saviour...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Davina Mccall nails Parisian styling in the chicest wide leg trouser suit - and it's now on sale
This two-piece suit will become your wardrobe go-to this autumn
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s leather trousers and chunky lace-up boots are the easy yet elevated alternative to jeans and trainers you might be missing
Jennifer Aniston showcased chic autumn/winter dressing at its best in 2018 and we'll be reaching for leather trousers and boots this season
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Curvy Kate WonderFully Full Cup Side Support Bra Review: "Incredibly supportive, a great bra for women with big boobs"
This bra is packed with technical features that will give you the maximum amount of support and a great shape under your clothes
By Julie Player Published
-
We'd been eyeing up a pair of £500 Max Mara leopard print trousers - but we're buying this £15 Zara lookalike instead
We can never resist a designer lookalike in the Zara sale...
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
We can't get enough of Amal Clooney's endlessly chic jumper alternative that's perfect for the current weather
Her cool yet cosy look will never go out of style
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Trinny Woodall shows us how to style this season's most coveted colour 'chocolate brown' by elevating sporty trousers with a vibrant blue cashmere jumper
This styling combination deserves a place in everyones autumn wardrobe
By Molly Smith Published
-
Nobody does Autumn in New York quite like Amal Clooney - her sweater dress and knee boots are all you need for fall
It's officially sweater dress weather
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Cat Deeley and Kara Tointon serve the ultimate autumnal style inspiration on This Morning
Chocolate brown tailoring and ultra-cool denim - what more could we ask for?
By Molly Smith Published