Victoria Beckham's lacy monogrammed tights are the easiest way to add a touch of chic sultriness to any winter outfit
VB is queen of chic yet simplistic styling - and her lacy tights are one of our favourite ways to take an outfit to the next level
Victoria Beckham's gorgeously chic monogrammed lace tights are the easiest way to add an instant touch of glamour and a sultry edge to any simplistic winter outfit.
When it comes to designing your winter capsule wardrobe, it can be easy to forget about one of the most important elements of all - accessories.
Whether it's an affordable designer bag, statement jewellery or a pair of cool all-year-round sunglasses, accessorising is one of the easiest way to elevate your wardrobe rotation during the chilly months when neutral tones are on the cards.
That's why we love Victoria Beckham's penchant for a pair of lacy black tights, with her pair from her very own label being one of her favourite ways to add a little something extra to her iconic monochrome looks.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Shop Victoria's Exact Tights
Exact Match
Victoria's very own Monogram Lace Tights are a luxurious way to inject a serious dose of chic sultriness into your chilly weather dressing.
Instead of relying on plain opaque black tights, it's VB's Exclusive VB Monogram Lace Tights In Black that make the cut as her hosiery of choice.
The timeless lace accessory are crafted in Italy and feature the iconic VB monogram motif throughout the pattern - although it's super subtle and almost goes unnoticed amongst the intricate detailing.
Taking to social media to show off the simple yet oh-so effective piece, Victoria posed in the tights, having styled them with an utterly classic double-breasted black blazer dress and a pair of peep-toe heeled sandals with a delicate ankle strap.
Praising the tights, that she has dubbed a key part of her "holiday uniform", for being "not constricting at all", Victoria explained, "I sometimes feel when I'm wearing tights that they can feel a little constricting - but what I love also is that these tights suck you in.
"They give you really great leg shape because there's some support, so they really do elongate the leg."
Sharing details of her favourite ways to style the tights, Victoria highlighted their incredible versatility.
She said, "Whether I'm wearing the tights with a small dress slash jacket, a midi length dress and I'll just have the monogrammed tights poking out the bottom, it might be trousers and you just see the little foot part - these tights are amazing."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
