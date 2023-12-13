Victoria Beckham just took a page from Kate Middleton’s style book with this monochrome white pantsuit
White pantsuits might just be the hottest trend of this winter
Recently, Victoria Beckham got on the trend of wearing monochrome white pantsuits for the holiday season, just as other A-list women like Kate Middleton have.
We don't have to be the first to tell you that the ladies of the Spice Girls are all consistently killing the style game - and Victoria Beckham's best looks are no doubt some of the most inspirational. The pop star-turned-fashion mogul has become synonymous with chic London style, wearing stunning outfits that run the gamut of long satin dresses to airport-chic combos of sweatshirts and sweatpants. Recently, however, the star joined in on what seems to be a trend that's creeping toward winter 2024 popularity - a monochrome white pantsuit.
On 8 December, VB posted a picture to her Instagram featuring a recap of her evening, which celebrated the launch of her fragrance and eyewear lines to be available for purchase in Miami. At the event, many stylish people were in attendance as proved by VB's Instagram carousel post, but Posh really stood out in her trendy white pantsuit.
Victoria's stunning white suit, which is from her own fashion line (titled Victoria Beckham, appropriately), features a very classic silhouette. The pants, which have a slightly loose fit and flare feel to them, match the white blazer perfectly. The blazer features an interesting three quarter-length sleeve, as well as an open front with no buttons. Underneath of the blazer, she wore a simple white blouse, and accessorized the pants with a simple dark brown leather belt.
Although white typically is not a colour we associate with a winter wardrobe, many celebs have been donning the frosty hue this season - including Kate Middleton, who also just recently donned a white pantsuit for her "Together at Christmas" caroling event at Westminster Abbey - proving that the colour doesn't just have to be used in your wardrobe for the summer months.
Two other celebs who have recently sported festive white looks for the holidays are Anne Hathaway and JLo, who both wore equally stunning white ensembles. While JLo has also hopped on the white pantsuit trend, Anne Hathaway went for a more traditionally feminine look, wearing a dress.
Anne was wearing a winter white strapless gown on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week, pairing the festive gown with silver metallic heels and a crisp cold-weather white coat that hit at her knees.
A white winter pantsuit, while perhaps unorthodox for a typical winter wardrobe, is actually a great staple number to invest in - not only does a white pantsuit look great on its own, but you can also take the separate pieces from the pantsuit and wear them with other items in your wardrobe, allowing for full sartorial creativity.
