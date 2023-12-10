A white Christmas! First Kate Middleton, now Anne Hathaway confirms this is the hottest trend of the season
Bing Crosby was famously dreaming of a white Christmas, and it looks like 2023 will be the year for that… sort of.
While we aren’t trying our hand at predicting the weather, it would appear that the Christmas party season will be a blanket of chic, white outfits, as decreed by some of our most fashionable frontrunners.
First, there’s Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales looked striking in all-white as she hosted her third Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday (December 8).
The Princess opted for a head-to-toe white look, including a luxe Chris Kerr bespoke coat and Holland Taylor wide-leg trousers.
And now Anne Hathaway has dipped into the trend to dazzle in a number of wintry white ensembles.
The Devil Wears Prada star appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show to promote her upcoming movie, Eileen. The star looked mesmerising wearing a high-waisted midi skirt in a glistening snow white hue that featured ruching down one of the sides, a playful thigh-high slit, and crystal beading along the hem and split.
The actress paired the skirt with a matching strapless corset crop top that was decorated in silver beading in a criss-cross pattern.
She kept to the theme of white and crystals – perhaps playing on the theme of frost and ice – as she accessorised with silver drop earrings, several glistening rings, and a number of bracelets, including one that featured a diamond-encrusted flower.
She completed the elegant outfit with equally fashionable footwear, pairing her look with glittery, silver platform heels.
This wasn’t the only all-white outfit we saw from Academy Award winning Anne over the weekend, either.
While making her way to film the chat show, Anne was photographed bracing the chilly streets of New York City in a floor length white coat.
The Princess of Wales and the star of the Princess Diaries aren’t the only ones to give the trend the royal seal of approval.
Tonal dressing has long been a staple of Meghan Markle’s, and Queen Letizia of Spain rocked a monochromatic white number in previous weeks.
While white might not seem the most practical of colours for the party season – hello, red wine accidents and other spills – there’s no denying a monochrome outfit can really deliver the most memorable impression.
Not only will a white ensemble give you that air of quiet luxury – the trend which has dominated 2023 – white lends itself to other colours easily, allowing you to consider introducing subtle pops of colour with your choice of jewellery or a bold red lipstick.
