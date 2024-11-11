Victoria Beckham's staple grey T-shirt was made so glam by tiny hoops, delicate chains and a smudged smokey eye
VB is queen of taking wardrobe basics to new levels of glamour
Victoria Beckham expertly elevated a classic grey tee from simple to impeccably chic with the addition of just right jewellery and an easy smokey eye.
Victoria is an icon when it comes to simplistic styling, never failing to take timeless and classic pieces and take them to new levels of glam with her keen eye for style and trailblazing ability to be a leader when it comes to jewellery trends and sunglasses trends.
In a recent Instagram upload, VB can be seen looking gorgeous in a basic classic grey T-shirt, having paired the staple cotton piece with delicate jewellery and statement makeup that elevated her outfit from laidback to ultra put-together.
In the social media upload, the fashion icon and former Spice Girl can be seen demonstrating exactly how she loves to use the Satin Kajal Liner in the shade Orchid from her very own beauty line.
Creating a stunningly smudged mauve makeup look with the creamy liner pencil (and adding some lash power with her Vast Lash Mascara), Victoria looked effortlessly put-together as she filmed the tutorial.
With her hair in a sleek middle parting and low ponytail, Victoria showed us just how to wear a classic capsule wardrobe essential - a slouchy grey T-shirt.
Relying on the power of a little sparkle, VB's look was all about her jewellery, with delicate chains, pretty rings and multiple small hoop earrings all coming together to spice up her casual attire.
An ultra tiny chain necklace sat subtly around her neck, while her earlobes were adorned with various hoop earrings, stacked side by side - adding plenty of understated shimmer.
When it came to rings, varying sizes, shapes and colours made Victoria's hands a focal point - along with her creamy pink manicure that's so on-trend in the nail world right now.
