We had never considered this vibrant green colour for party season, but Victoria Beckham just convinced us otherwise – and her chilli red heels are so elegant
A colour combination inspired by a spicy margarita
Typically, the party season sees the fashion world veer towards black and gold with glittery details or full sequin dresses, deep reds and purples in plush fabrics like velvet and satin. But Victoria Beckham just made a compelling case for alternative colours with a stunning yellow-green dress, teamed with firey red heels.
Christmas is just 67 days away – and party season will be here before you know it. This year, we're predicting brights will be a big trend for this year's festivities, particularly in the aftermath of 'Brat Summer', which saw lime green take centre stage as the season's stand-out colour. Lime green is a bold and playful colour that's often a summer shade, but, pictured recently in New York, Victoria Beckham demonstrated how well it can work in the colder months too.
Shop Victoria's style
This lime green dress is a steel in the sale, reduced from £209 to £105 in the mid-season sale. This satin dress is perfect for party season and would look elegant with red heels like Victoria's.
These bright red heels will add a fun edge to any outfit, with an on-trend slingback style that's practical as well as stylish. As well as wearing with dresses, these shoes would look striking with jeans or trousers.
While Victoria Beckham might be known for wearing neutral shades and is a pioneer of the 'Quiet Luxury' aesthetic, she looks just as elegant in this zingy green number from her own fashion brand for Vogue's Forces of Fashion event this month.
The former Spice Girl teamed the silk dress, which featured slightly puffed sleeves and a flattering A-Line skirt, with patent red heels and oversized sunglasses for an incredibly chic look.
Red and green may have the potential to be a garish colour combination, but Victoria shows that if the shades are complementary (like a fresh lime green and bright chilli red), the look can be very easy on the eye. Lime green is also a great accent colour for shoes or a clutch and looks particularly striking in a sumptuous silk or satin material as inspired by Victoria.
Another winning red and green combination is emerald green and fire-engine red, swapping out fresher tones like Victoria's for true bright shades. This colour combination gives a strong nod towards Christmas. You could flip this look by teaming a bold red dress with a green clutch bag or heels. To keep the look elegant, one colour should be dominant, and the other should be used for accents. This will ensure the look isn't too overpowering.
Another more subtle way to wear the colour-blocking trend is to team up a bold dress and a striking red lip if you'd rather opt for more understated accessories. MAC's Retro Matte lipstick in Dangerous - a vibrant red with orange undertones - would look fabulous with a lime green or olive dress this festive season. We'll forever be taking style notes from Victoria and her chic style through every season.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
