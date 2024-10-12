Victoria Beckham takes midi skirt and jumper blend from basic to casual chic with burgundy platform knee high boots – her outfit is the perfect mix of style and comfort

In a throwback look from 2014, Victoria Beckham expertly elevated her simple midi skirt and jumper combination with a pair of statement knee high boots - the stunning footwear added a brilliant, sophisticated touch to the comfortable outfit.

A good knitted jumper is a staple in any winter capsule wardrobe and the versatile staple is one we're all going to be wearing this winter. With that in mind, we've been looking for outfit inspiration that will help our jumper looks stand out from the crowd and we've found the perfect style in Victoria Beckham's 2014 jumper and midi skirt outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Victoria Beckham's Look

M&S Cloud-Yarn Textured Crew Neck Jumper £25 at M&S Living up to its name, the Cloud-Yarn jumper from M&S is made of soft and high-quality yarn for a cosy feel. Cut to a simple regular fit, with a classic crew neckline and relaxed dropped shoulders, it's the perfect casual wear piece to get an effortless, laidback look. Halogen Rib Sweater Skirt Was £80.57, Now £30.21 at Nordstrom An elevated basic, ribbed knitted fabric adds texture and interest to the basic straight silhouette of this maxi skirt from Nordstrom. With an elastic waist and side slit detail, the style is comfortable and effortlessly chic, as well as easily paired with your favourite wardrobe staples. Sugarpuff Faux Velvet Stretch Stiletto Heel Long Boots £65 at John Lewis Add a luxe, velvet touch to any outfit with these stunning heeled boots from John Lewis. With a slim kitten heels, the knee high style is so sleek and striking, balancing glamour and comfort thanks to the stretch fabric. The warm and deep red shade is perfect for autumn and winter. Vince Camuto Cropped Crewneck Sweater Was £56.15, Now £37.62 at Nordstrom With a regular fit creating a comfortable though flattering silhouette, this crewneck knitted jumper boasts ribbed accents at the hem and neckline for an elevated and subtly textured look. Mango Ribbed Midi Skirt in Brown £49.99 at Mango Made from a heavy wool mix fabric, this midi skirt boasts a fine knit texture that brings an elevated and luxury feel to the basic piece. The A-line silhouette is easy to style and we love the deep and rich brown tone of the fabric which feels so autumnal. Nine West Lorthey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot £161.95 at Nordstrom This rich and deep burgundy shade is stunning! Made from a soft-touch and high quality leather, these knee high boots from Nine West are a sleek and sultry addition to any wardrobe, with their kitten heel and pointed toe creating an elegant style that's still comfortable to walk in.

Spotted on the streets of London, Victoria stunned in a knitted midi skirt, with the cream and burgundy yarn creating a beautiful textured pattern while the A-line silhouette leant into a timeless and elegant look.

She paired the skirt with a white knitted jumper with its relaxed fit, high neck and fitted hem leaning into a more casual style. The cosy and chic basic piece pairs easily and effortlessly with everything from leather trousers to flattering denim jeans, to midi skirts and even mini skirts - as long as you've got a good pair of warm winter tights in your collection.

Victoria's combination is great for cold weather, keeping you comfortable and warm while also bringing a chic touch to your style thanks to the heavy and striking fabric of the skirt.

For footwear, we may usually opt for casual styles like comfortable white trainers or practical suede boots in the autumn and winter, but Victoria has reminded us that the shoes we choose to wear can really change the feel of an outfit and that opting for a more striking look is a great way to elevate our style.

Highlighting the burgundy accents in her skirt, Victoria paired her outfit with some platform knee high boots made of a stunning warm-toned burgundy suede. The chunky shoes, with a tight-fitting silhouette around the calf and a sleek pointed-toe, are a real statement piece that will also keep your ankles and legs warm in the cool winter winds - Style and practicality? Sign us up.