Victoria Beckham's dusky pink midi dress and sea blue heels were a far cry from her usual monochrome-chic - but it's a look we're still so into

Victoria Beckham is one of the most stylish women in the world and her go-to chic styling made up of monochromatic basics and endlessly sophisticated pieces has us regularly taking inspiration from her.

And while we adore her wardrobe of little black dresses, striking all-white suits and classic blazers, we think she looks incredible when she injects a little more colour into her style, too.

So when we were digging through the fashion archives and stumbled upon a 2018 pink dress moment of hers, we were instantly so into it.

Back when VB stepped out in New York to speak at the Forbes Women's Summit 2018, she expertly proved that rosy pink is her colour in an ultra-feminine flowing midi dress from her own label.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inject A Pop Of Pink

While brighter pinks can be a little tricky to style, Victoria nailed the bold hue by expertly contrasting with a pair of dusty blue stiletto pumps - and stuck to her favourite sunglasses trend with a pair of oversized Céline shades.

The pretty pink frock, featuring a flattering crew neckline and capped sleeves, was a dreamy outfit choice for June in New York - and although summer dress season is long gone for now, there's no reason to avoid vibrant tones when it comes to winter dressing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether that be one of your best best winter coats, favourite cosy knits or a bolder take on your usual accessories, incorporating some pink into your style is an easy way to make sure that bright colours aren't just reserved for the warmer months.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're also fans of swapping our white trainers for a pair with a bolder design when we go comfy and casual with jeans and trousers - or styling our festive party looks with a pair of striking pink heels instead of our usual simple black pairs.