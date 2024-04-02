Victoria Beckham's classic denim shorts and black T-shirt combo is an easy summer look we're copying

Victoria Beckham's casual summer look is a simple yet effective style that we all want to copy - and it's pretty inexpensive to replicate.

When it comes to finding the best spring/summer fashion trends of 2024 for the upcoming season, Victoria Beckham is the perfect celebrity to look to for stylish summer inspiration. While celebrating Easter with her family, the style icon shared some pictures of her family's holiday on a yacht. The family were dancing and sunbathing while wearing bunny ears in sweet family photographs that the former Spice Girl shared on social media.

Picking up on some of the best denim trends of 2024, the fashion designer wore a pair of high-waisted denim shorts in a pale blue shade that had a raw hem and a slightly distressed style. The effortlessly stylish shorts were paired with a black T-shirt and a black baseball cap for the ultimate cool and casual off-duty outfit.

While on this holiday, Victoria Beckham stunned in a sexy, super-flattering beach outfit as she opted for a swimsuit that picked up on the biggest swimwear trends of 2024. VB showed that simplicity is key for a lot of her looks, and when it comes to looking fashionable this spring and summer, opting for simple block colours and ditching patterns is key.

Completing her look in a rather unconventional manner, Victoria's footwear for this holiday included a big black boot that protected her broken foot from further damage. It was revealed a few weeks ago that Victoria broke her foot while working out in the gym but that hasn't prevented her from still attending Paris Fashion Week and getting on with her busy career. Only a few weeks ago Victoria Beckham looked chic on crutches as she stepped out in Paris after her gym injury.

Although she may still have to wear a protective boot, this clearly didn't hamper her fun while she spent the Easter holidays on a yacht with her children and husband.