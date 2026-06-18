Vanessa Williams just made a case for papaya orange at Royal Ascot – and we're ready to swap pastels for this warm summer shade

Vanessa Williams has just made a compelling case for embracing papaya orange this summer whilst attending Royal Ascot. Wearing an elegant mid-length dress in the vibrant shade, the actress confirms its refreshing appeal for weddings, race days or any special occasions.

So if you're wondering what to wear to Royal Ascot, Vanessa's ensemble is worth noting down. Her papaya orange dress features two tiers with a pleated skirt and a fitted bodice, and not only do we love the vibrant shade of her dress, but her luxurious accessories truly elevate this look.

She styles the dress with a black boater hat featuring a thick white ribbon and floral detailing, while strappy black heels complete the look for a practical and elevated finishing touch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vanessa's exact dress is by Canadian Designer Edeline Lee, a brand that's steadily becoming popular amongst celebrities and even Royalty. Her bold boater hat was from the Lock & Co Hatters, and the heeled sandals are from Christian Louboutin.