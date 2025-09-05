The new V&A x FatFace collection will turn your autumn wardrobe into a wearable work of art
The printed pieces take inspiration from the museum's world-renowned archive
I don't know about you, but the shift in the weather this week has got me very excited to shop for my autumn capsule wardrobe.
Enter the V&A | FatFace range. Landing online on Thursday 11 September, it's perfectly timed for the new season, and packed full of printed pieces that take inspiration from the Victoria & Albert Museum's world-renowned archive.
And if that wasn't enough, mother and daughter duo Pearl and Daisy Lowe star in the campaign for the limited edition collection, shot in and around the V&A in South Kensington, London.
It perfectly encapsulates their free-spirited sense of style, and my personal favourite print has to be the Japanese Rose motif that features on a midi dress, a tote bag, a scarf and more. The boho blouses are another highlight, plus the UK 6 to 24 size range is really impressive.
Shop the collection
Editor's pick
This is my favourite design from the whole collection. If you're a fan of dresses with pockets, then it will be right up your street, and it's available in both petite and regular lengths. The shirred cuffs are a really nice touch, and it will see you right through winter with some chunky knitwear over the top and a pair of boots.
3 lengths available
These wide-leg jeans are a really flattering shape, and with different length options, you can easily find your perfect fit. The mid blue wash is super versatile, and they're made from 62% cotton, 20% recycled cotton, and 18% Lyocell - in other words, really soft and a little bit stretchy.
2 lengths available
A boho maxi skirt is a must, and this one will pair perfectly with your best knee-high boots. The Welsh blanket design is so unique.
A scarf makes a great present for a loved one, or a statement accessory to pep up your own everyday outfits. Burgundy is always an autumn/winter colour trend.
Butter yellow trend
The leaf detailing on this yellow knit is subtle but striking. Asking yourself what colour suits me? See if yellow works for you in our guide.
Perfect for layering
Pass me the pumpkin spice latte, this is incredibly cosy! It's machine washable and will work over any of your best summer dresses to bring them up to date for chilly weather.
Daisy Lowe said of the collection: "For me, the most important part of an outfit is feeling comfortable, not just physically, but in the sense that you feel like you look good in it. That kind of confidence really shows.
"I love pieces that are easy to wear, like these printed V&A | FatFace dresses you can just throw on and go have fun.”
