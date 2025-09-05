The new V&A x FatFace collection will turn your autumn wardrobe into a wearable work of art

The printed pieces take inspiration from the museum's world-renowned archive

Three images of models wearing FatFace V&amp;A collection
(Image credit: FatFace)
I don't know about you, but the shift in the weather this week has got me very excited to shop for my autumn capsule wardrobe.

Enter the V&A | FatFace range. Landing online on Thursday 11 September, it's perfectly timed for the new season, and packed full of printed pieces that take inspiration from the Victoria & Albert Museum's world-renowned archive.

And if that wasn't enough, mother and daughter duo Pearl and Daisy Lowe star in the campaign for the limited edition collection, shot in and around the V&A in South Kensington, London.

It perfectly encapsulates their free-spirited sense of style, and my personal favourite print has to be the Japanese Rose motif that features on a midi dress, a tote bag, a scarf and more. The boho blouses are another highlight, plus the UK 6 to 24 size range is really impressive.

Daisy Lowe said of the collection: "For me, the most important part of an outfit is feeling comfortable, not just physically, but in the sense that you feel like you look good in it. That kind of confidence really shows.

"I love pieces that are easy to wear, like these printed V&A | FatFace dresses you can just throw on and go have fun.”

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

