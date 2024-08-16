Trinny Woodall reveals the beach accessory she can’t do without – and the reason why was unexpected (but genius)
The stylist even keeps the accessory in her hand luggage...
Trinny Woodall might have an extensive wardrobe, but when it comes to going on holiday, there is one item she can’t do without – a sarong. And after reading the reason why, it will be top of our packing list going forward too.
During her weekly Closet Confessions on Instagram, Trinny revealed how she struggles to pack light (hence the two suitcases for a 10-day trip to the Bahamas). But she also shared a sarong as being a travel essential, so much so she packs it in her hand luggage to ensure it never gets left behind.
And, aside from the versatility of the item, the main reason it’s such an essential was not only a surprise, but a genius travel tip too. “In case we lost our luggage, I had packed a sarong,” she explained. “I can’t tell [my daughter] Lila this as she is always so paranoid …she doesn’t like me to jinx things.” See - genius!
Effortlessly chic sarongs
This beautiful tile print sarong from M&S is among our favourites, as it was designed by Sienna Miller. It captures the actress's effortless boho style and has a gorgeous vintage feel. Add your favourite swimsuit for a timeless, relaxed look.
Whether you are staying in the UK or bound for tropical shores, this leaf-print sarong will help you make the most of summer. It has a gorgeous, vintage-style design but will go with almost any swimwear thanks to its muted tones. Plus, the cotton material will help you stay cool even as you relax by the pool.
It’s not hard to see why Trinny chose this particular sarong, the pink and orange hues immediately elevating a simple black swimsuit. Sarongs are great for easy, versatile styling, working as a beach cover-up for the day or a relaxed dress in the evening - making it a great piece to have if, indeed, your luggage should go missing.
While none of us like to think of our luggage going awol, packing a sarong in your hand luggage is a great fail-safe. Like Trinny, we’d also advise packing a change of shoes and a bikini too, just in case - it goes to show that you don’t need a lot to make an effortlessly chic outfit. Need a fail-safe cabin bag too? We've found two, tried and tested, cabin bags each under £25.
