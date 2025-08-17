This faux suede jacket will be a chic cover-up for the coming weeks and you can pick it up with your weekly food shop

While I’m not wishing summer away, I can't help but get a little excited about snuggly layers and a chic new coat for the months ahead, and I've already started browsing for my autumn wardrobe. The warm weather tends to stick around until late October, so I’ve kept an eye out for a lighter jacket to see me through the transitional weeks ahead, and I think I may have just found the one while doing my weekly shop at Tesco.

After a long hiatus, Tesco's F&F clothing range is finally back online, making it even easier to treat myself. The supermarket range is filled with fashion staples at very affordable prices, and when I spotted this faux suede jacket amongst the latest drop of hero buys, I just knew I had to have it.

The soft-textured cover-up has a gorgeous powder pink colour that feels a bit more cheerful and light than traditional tan or black suede jackets, and it has a very simple yet chic design that will work with everything from my favourite barrel leg jeans to a simple t-shirt dress. The button-front and patch-pockets give it a relaxed overshirt vibe, but without being oversized or heavy, and the crisp collar and straight cut help to keep it feeling polished.

Ideal for adding to pastel outfits, the pale pink will work nicely through the last few weeks of sunny weather, but the slightly heavier fabric means it’ll make a handy extra layer as the temperatures start to cool too.

It has officially ticked all of my fashion boxes – oh, and did I mention that it’s only £29.50? You can find it along with some other similar pink jackets below.

F&F Faux Suede Button-Up Pocket Detail Jacket in Pink £29.50 at Tesco The F&F jacket has a bit of a utility feel to it while still being very pretty and soft to wear, which means it's versatile and you can style it in a multitude of ways. You can add it to jeans or throw it over a printed dress, and it'll always look great. It's available in sizes XS-XL, and unlike real suede, you can pop it in the wash to keep it looking its best.

Dressing for the strange in-between-y seasons can be a troublesome task, but just a couple of hero buys can really help to keep you covered and will easily take your outfits from summer to autumn. A lighter jacket like this one will see you through until the cold weather sets in properly, and you can switch to your winter coat for a little more warmth.

When it comes to styling pink, you have plenty of options too, as the soft sugary tone goes with most shades nicely, with an almost neutral quality. I will be teaming my supermarket jacket with similar pastel hues or soft beige outfits for the foreseeable future, and then in a few weeks, I will layer it over a berry-toned knit dress or a dark denim jumpsuit.