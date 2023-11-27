This £29 M&S bag looks just like this £2k Prada piece and we predict a huge sell-out
Peak luxury - for a small percentage of the original price
If you've been lusting over a Prada bag for this holiday season, might we bring your attention to this £29 bag from M&S that looks just like a Prada bag?
Although we're always snooping around online for the best designer bags of the season, sometimes we just can't justify the price tag. As painful as it is to forego a favourite designer style from retailers like Gucci (who has the best Cyber Monday deals) or Chanel, there's truly *nothing* like finding a good designer bag lookalike - and we just found the designer bag rival of the season.
Just recently, we spotted a nearly identical lookalike to one of the trendiest bags of this winter, the Re-Edition 2000 Shoulder Bag from Prada, on M&S - and it's nearly 1% of the price of the Prada bag. Yes, you read that correctly.
While the Prada Shoulder Bag, which features a chic metallic design atop a practical silhouette, goes for £2,100, the M&S lookalike we found goes for just £29.50. A steal? We think yes.
RRP: £2,100 | Indulge in this season's trendiest bag from Prada.
We love that this bag gives the same effect as the Prada bag for truly just a small fraction of the Prada price. Plus, this bag is absolutely perfect for winter, and truly pairs well with any outfit. Wear it with jeans and trainers for a chic addition to your favourite errand-running outfit, or wear it on your arm for your next formal event with a sleek black dress and kitten heels - no matter how you style it, it will be the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
While we're super glad to have found this rival product on M&S, we predict that other people might start catching on soon - so best to scoop it up for yourself before it's too late!
Don't just take it from us, though - even happy customers predicted the same outcome.
"This bag is absolutely gorgeous. The crystals catch the light beautifully and it really sparkles. It looks so much more expensive than what it cost. I imagine this is going to be really popular so buy it while you can," one buyer reviewed of the product on M&S' website.
Another customer even donned it as a great gift for the upcoming holiday season - and you know we're always on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift! "This should be a classic for a few years to come so will get my wear out of it. My daughter loves it too so that’s one of her Christmas presents sorted!" another reviewer said of the M&S bag.
