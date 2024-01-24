The Lulu Guinness striped tote bag is back at John Lewis - for just £12

The Lulu Guinness striped tote bag is back in stock at John Lewis - and the rare designer piece is hundreds less than you might expect.

When it comes to the best designer bags to invest in, they're usually a purchase reserved for treating yourself or to add a touch of luxury to your accessories collection.

And while a designer purchase doesn't always have to cost thousands and there are plenty of gorgeous designer handbags for under £1000 out there, there's a big name piece up for grabs right now that will set you back just over a tenner - the Lulu Guinness Striped Tote Bag.

Shop Lulu Guinness Striped Tote at John Lewis

Lulu Guinness Stripe Tote Bag, £12 | John Lewis Selling fast but still in stock, the Lulu Guinness John Lewis Striped Tote Bag is a designer bag bargain. Priced at just £12, it's no wonder it's always a sell-out.

Thanks to a special collaboration between Lulu Guinness and John Lewis, an exclusive tote bag by the label can be purchased from John Lewis and Waitrose, with an affordable £12 price tag. An especially generous offering when you take into account the fact that Lulu Guinness handbags can be as much as £450.

(Image credit: John Lewis Lulu Guiness)

The spacious tote bag is a trong, reusable, lightweight shopping essential with an exclusive Lulu Guinness design.

Featuring a chic monochrome vertical stripe design and quintessential Lulu red lips, the unmistakable Lulu Guinness piece is the perfect way to add a pop of colour to your look while factoring in plenty of convenience.

The tote boasts long, comfy shoulder straps emblazoned with the Lulu Guinness logo in crisp white - plus two shorter handles to make it easy to carry in the hand.

It's ultra roomy inside and offers security in the form of a zipped section inside and two handy pouches to store essentials.

(Image credit: Lulu Guinness John Lewis )

The tote is unsurprisingly selling ultra fast and we expect it to be out of stock pretty soon - so act fast if you want one in your life.

Shoppers have even been known to stockpile the Lulu Guinness John Lewis bags, buying multiple at once - and for good reason. The John Lewis website has stacks of five-star reviews from customers who've managed to get their hands on the tote before.

"I absolutely love this bag! It has two different type handles which is useful when there's a lot in the bag and can also put on the shoulder. Love that design and can be used as a beach bag. I've had many compliments. Well done Lulu Guinness," one satisfied shopper wrote.

One more admitted they'd been patiently waiting to get their hands on it, saying, "I waited a while for this to come back in stock but so glad I did," while another penned, "Very useful bag for shopping or beach, and who can resist a Lulu?"

We have to agree - and we certainly won't be resisting the opportunity to get our hands on the designer bag bargain.