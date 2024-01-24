The Lulu Guinness striped tote bag is back at John Lewis - for just £12
Lulu Guinness bags usually come with a hefty price tag - but the £12 John Lewis one is back in stock now
The Lulu Guinness striped tote bag is back in stock at John Lewis - and the rare designer piece is hundreds less than you might expect.
When it comes to the best designer bags to invest in, they're usually a purchase reserved for treating yourself or to add a touch of luxury to your accessories collection.
And while a designer purchase doesn't always have to cost thousands and there are plenty of gorgeous designer handbags for under £1000 out there, there's a big name piece up for grabs right now that will set you back just over a tenner - the Lulu Guinness Striped Tote Bag.
Shop Lulu Guinness Striped Tote at John Lewis
Lulu Guinness Stripe Tote Bag, £12 | John Lewis
Selling fast but still in stock, the Lulu Guinness John Lewis Striped Tote Bag is a designer bag bargain. Priced at just £12, it's no wonder it's always a sell-out.
Thanks to a special collaboration between Lulu Guinness and John Lewis, an exclusive tote bag by the label can be purchased from John Lewis and Waitrose, with an affordable £12 price tag. An especially generous offering when you take into account the fact that Lulu Guinness handbags can be as much as £450.
The spacious tote bag is a trong, reusable, lightweight shopping essential with an exclusive Lulu Guinness design.
Featuring a chic monochrome vertical stripe design and quintessential Lulu red lips, the unmistakable Lulu Guinness piece is the perfect way to add a pop of colour to your look while factoring in plenty of convenience.
The tote boasts long, comfy shoulder straps emblazoned with the Lulu Guinness logo in crisp white - plus two shorter handles to make it easy to carry in the hand.
It's ultra roomy inside and offers security in the form of a zipped section inside and two handy pouches to store essentials.
The tote is unsurprisingly selling ultra fast and we expect it to be out of stock pretty soon - so act fast if you want one in your life.
Shoppers have even been known to stockpile the Lulu Guinness John Lewis bags, buying multiple at once - and for good reason. The John Lewis website has stacks of five-star reviews from customers who've managed to get their hands on the tote before.
"I absolutely love this bag! It has two different type handles which is useful when there's a lot in the bag and can also put on the shoulder. Love that design and can be used as a beach bag. I've had many compliments. Well done Lulu Guinness," one satisfied shopper wrote.
One more admitted they'd been patiently waiting to get their hands on it, saying, "I waited a while for this to come back in stock but so glad I did," while another penned, "Very useful bag for shopping or beach, and who can resist a Lulu?"
We have to agree - and we certainly won't be resisting the opportunity to get our hands on the designer bag bargain.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
