Susanna Reid styles sultry scarlet blouse with smart jeans alternative that doesn’t compromise on comfort

Susanna Reid styled a sultry scarlet blouse with a comfortable but smart alternative to jeans on Good Morning Britain this February.

We all love our favourite jeans and they’re the base of so many of our outfits as we wait for the warmer weather to return. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type the styling possibilities are endless, but there are occasions where we want something smarter but still very comfortable. Earlier this month newsreader Susanna Reid gave us the solution when she wore tapered navy trousers with a vibrant red blouse on Good Morning Britain. Styled by Holly Slater, Susanna’s look was sleek and sultry yet still very easy to wear day-to-day. Her trousers were by Boden and the stripes running down the side were expertly matched to her blouse.

If you want bright colours then Boden is one of the best British clothing brands to browse the online shelves of and Susanna’s trousers are now reduced to £36 in the sale. They’re navy blue and mid-rise, with a tapered, straight leg shape and ankle-grazer length.

Exact Match Friends Like These Red Blouse £30 at Next Susanna Reid's exact red blouse also comes in three other shades, but there's nothing like a splash of bright colour to liven up an outfit. It has flowy 3/4 length sleeves, with a vintage-inspired tie neck that can be fastened into a bow. Exact Match Boden Kew Side Stripe Trousers Was £90, Now £36 at Boden Shop fast if you want to bag yourself a pair of Susanna Reid's bargain Boden trousers. They're currently reduced to £36 with the code TOAST and have a fun red stripe down the sides and a tapered silhouette. Wear with trainers or boots and a red shirt for a casual take on her outfit. Zara Patent-Effect Slingbacks £27.99 at Zara Slingback heels are great for special occasions and date night outfits and these ones have a pointed toe and an adjustable metal buckle fastening on the back strap. The patent-effect finish gives these a pretty sheen and the rich red tone is stand-out. Sézane Eloine Red Blouse £95 at Sézane With short sleeves and a pretty knot detail at the front, this red blouse is a fabulous way to add a pop of colour to any outfit. The vivid scarlet would look especially stunning worn with blue denim for a more relaxed look, or with navy trousers like Susanna's when you want to be smart-casual. M&S Jersey Side Stripe Trousers £35 at M&S These side stripe trousers are made from comfortable jersey and have a wide-leg silhouette, with a burgundy and a white stripe running down the sides. They come in various different lengths and the elasticated waist has an adjustable drawstring. M&S Unlined Leather Mary Janes £45 at M&S These leather Mary Janes have a dainty ankle strap with a secure buckle fastening and are crafted from unlined leather for a breathable feel. Comfy enough to wear day-to-night, these ballet flats are a chic choice and would coordinate so well with a red shirt or blouse.

There are back welt pockets as well as front pockets and the loops mean that you can easily mix and match different belts with these trousers too. Susanna wore them without one on Good Morning Britain and the contrast of the deep navy blue and cherry red stripes makes these instantly eye-catching.

She’s not afraid to wear head-to-toe vibrant colours and red is one of her favourites, but not everyone will be as drawn to such a bold look and neutral trousers with a hint of a brighter colour are a great alternative. The looser, straight leg design of Susanna’s Boden trousers is also great if you want more comfort than you typically get from streamlined tailored trousers.

They’re still quite smart which is perfect for those times when jeans just won’t do, but don’t feel overly corporate thanks to the sporty stripes. Susanna coordinated her affordable Friends Like These red blouse with the pattern and this tied the whole look together. The scarlet blouse has three quarter length puffed sleeves and ties into a bow at the neckline.

Red is one of those shades that is far easier to wear than you might think and it looks amazing with denim, as well as with neutral colours - including navy blue. Susanna’s blouse brought a sultry feel to her look, but in a very sophisticated way. Given that she was wearing her outfit to work she took the polished approach of tucking her blouse into her trousers.

To make it more casual and take it from work to an evening with friends or family, she could easily leave it draped over her trousers and swap her heels for a pair of her best white trainers or flat ankle boots. The broadcaster’s court shoe heels were also fiery red and had a chic pointed toe that just peeked out from underneath her tailored trousers.

She completed her ensemble with a silver chain bracelet, a pair of chunky stud earrings and a very dainty necklace that ensured that the elegant neckline of her blouse wasn’t overshadowed. If we ever need a smart-casual outfit to wear all day long then striped trousers and a bright top like this is a fun fashion formula.