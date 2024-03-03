Kate Middleton's favourite white Superga trainers are perfect for warmer seasons – I just bought a pair for £25

Superga is the royal trainer brand of choice, with Kate Middleton pictured wearing hers repeatedly for royal engagements on her more dressed-down days.

The former Duchess of Cambridge notably wore her pair during a visit to the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth back in 2022 (pictured below), pairing the casual sneakers with white shorts and a nautical-inspired striped top. Much like Kate, we're big fans, hence why the footwear remains a firm favourite in our round-up of the best white trainers.

And now's a great time to snap up a pair, as we've spotted a special deal on Amazon, which knocks the popular Superga trainers down to just £25! This particular style – Superga Unisex's Cotu Classic Trainers – normally retails for £65, so this a huge saving.

Superga Unisex's Cotu Classic Trainers | £25 (discount varies on size and colour)

These Kate Middleton-approved trainers are currently on sale, now just £25. However, it's worth noting that only some sizes are discounted, so check your size to see if you can save on these popular sneakers.

But there's a catch, annoyingly the discount only applies to certain shoe sizes. The classic Cotu style that Kate favours so much has been a staple in my wardrobe for years too, so I was lucky enough to grab a pair in a size 6 at the discounted price. However, I noticed other sizes in white were more expensive, but the discount applied on other colours. In short, it's worth a look whatever your size.

We've also recently spotted Zara Tindall wearing Superga during a recent visit to the Bahrain Grand Prix, giving us a masterclass in updating our spring capsule wardrobe.

Zara teamed hers with a cream blazer, black trousers and a chic Aspinal of London bag for a dressed-down, yet elegant, look for the sporting event.

The popular Italian brand is known for its super-comfy and practical trainers and chic Italian design. As well as having royal fans, it's favoured by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Alba who have both been spotted in the brand.

This pair of Superga trainers, in particular, boasts over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers raving about the Italian fashion buy.

'These are one of my favourite trainer brands. So comfortable and can wear them with anything. I wear them for travelling a lot,' wrote one Superga fan on the Amazon website.

While another said, 'Been wearing Super Cotu Classics for the last 25 years. No doubt a summer staple for me. Always buy the white ones as they go with any clothing that you wear with them - simple, comfortable sneakers.'

And a third wrote, 'I have almost lived in these since I got them! They are so comfy and I’ve thrown them in the washing machine too (not sure if you’re supposed to!) but they came out absolutely fine!'

