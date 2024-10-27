Stacey Dooley’s oversized suit and sandals combination is the autumn outfit we didn’t see something - her chic and comfortable style is so perfect for the season
Stacey Dooley stunned in a crisp, tailored suit and pair of strappy heels
Stacey Dooley has given us the perfect formal wear outfit inspiration after stepping out in a chic oversized suit and pair of strappy heeled sandals.
We ask a lot of our autumn capsule wardrobes. They need to be full of comfortable, elevated casual wear that can keep us warm and dry on cool days, but they also need to work for the warmer weather that can often pop up throughout the season too.
And, of course, we want to look good. So how do we balance all of these needs? Well, Stacey Dooley has nailed it with her latest formal wear look and we're taking style notes to get us through autumn in both style and comfort.
A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley)
A photo posted by on
Shop Stacey Dooley's Look
Designed to give a flattering, loose-fitting fit that's oversized but not shapeless, this crisply tailored blazer from Zara is a great piece to not only recreate Stacey's style with, but to add to any look for an elevated and sophisticated finish. The shape is created using shoulder pads for a really structured style.
A good pair of black suit trousers are a wardrobe staple no matter the season. This pair are so versatile, with their high-waist, wide-leg fit and double pleat detail being easily dressed up with a blouse and blazer or dressed down with a pair of trainers and a T-shirt.
A staple in any shoe capsule wardrobe, this comfortable and versatile pair of heeled sandals from Mango are made from faux leather for a sleek look that pairs with everything from floaty skirts to jeans to suit trousers. They're set on a 2cm kitten heel to lengthen the leg while still being easy to walk - and dance - in.
Boasting a loose-fit and a more relaxed look with its single-breasted design, this blazer meshes casual and formal wear perfectly. The shoulder pads, fake welt pocket and luxe lining give an elevated feel which you can lean into by pairing the piece with matching trousers and heels, or offset with a pair of jeans and some casual white trainers.
Available in a short, regular, and long leg length, you can get the perfect fit with these M&S suit trousers. The wide-leg silhouette is both flattering and comfortable, with front dart detailing and pressed creases creating a smart tailored look.
This simple pair of black heels from Dune London are versatile, sleek, and oh-so chic. The high stiletto heel has a flattering crossover-strap design, with the adjustable buckle fastening at the ankle allowing for a perfect fit. We can see these becoming a go-to shoe for any formal occasion thanks to their subtle and pared-back look.
Taking to Instagram to document her visit to Strictly Come Dancing, Stacey stunned in a crisply tailored two-piece suit. The all-black ensemble looked impossibly chic, with Stacey perfectly fusing contemporary and classic style with her look.
The suit featured a pair of wide-legged, high-waisted suit trousers, whose legs were slightly too long and bunched up at the floor to create an effortlessly cool and laid-back look. She paired the trousers with a matching blazer, wearing it without a T-shirt or blouse underneath for a sleek and streamlined style we love.
The blazer's crisp tailoring created a super flattering silhouette, with the relaxed feel of the oversized piece being offset by the sharp shoulders, collar, and slightly nipped in waist.
The combination makes for the perfect autumn outfit, being both comfortable and warm, thanks to the long legs and sleeves, while also being oh-so chic.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For footwear, Stacey opted for a pair of strappy sandal-like heels in place of more traditional autumn footwear like heeled boots and we love the resulting look - especially because it shows off her sleek burgundy pedicure that matches her trendy autumn manicure colour too.
Stacey's fans loved the look, with many commenting on 'the Dooley Bob' that she recently had cut back in. The short style falls to her chin and was styled with a chic flick at the ends to frame her face and add tonnes of movement to the style.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Are 13,750 springs too many in this luxury mattress?
Button & Sprung's Southdown Mattress is a natural. luxury option that's perfect for hot sleepers and side sleepers alike. I tested it out, just to check.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting ready for Christmas - and this year’s celebrations are reportedly going to be very different from the traditional royal style
The Prince and Princess of Wales are keen to have a more 'normal' Christmas this year, sources have revealed
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Amal Clooney layers up against the cold in cosy tartan jacket, leather trousers and chic biker boots - her casual-chic look is the perfect elevated every day wear
Amal Clooney looked stunning in her skinny trousers and cosy jacket combination, creating a chic look with some chunky boots and a knitted beanie
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Winslet brings pop of pastel to the red carpet in stunning floral power suit - her understated styling oozes sophistication
Kate Winslet's stunning look has made a serious case for wearing spring-like florals in the autumn
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for party wear outfit inspiration? Cat Deeley’s sparkly take on the LBD is sure to wow everyone
Cat Deeley looked stunning in a glittering black mini dress and pair of stiletto heels
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Helen Skelton keeps it causal with flattering jeans and warm waterproof gilet - the stylish outerwear is just what we need for unpredictable autumn weather
Helen Skelton's practical gilet is an autumn staple
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We're taking styling tips from Katie Holmes on how to wear a trench coat - paired with light denim jeans, a patterned shirt, and leather loafers
This look from the archive perfectly masters the art of trench coat styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Alison Hammond perfects festive dressing in gold shibori blouse, cherry red skirt, and the chicest jewellery - plus her blouse is from one of our favourite brands
She glowed in the ultimate look for her interview with pop icon Kylie Minogue
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller's cosy navy beanie and oversized khaki trench has got us so excited to wrap up warm in style
Sienna is a pro at chic winter dressing - and her khaki trench and knitted beanie is one of our favourite looks
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Everybody wants this: Kristen Bell's rom-com character just convinced me to try the rugby shirt trend
Joanne's outfits in the Netflix show Nobody Wants This are game-changing
By Caroline Parr Published