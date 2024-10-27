Stacey Dooley’s oversized suit and sandals combination is the autumn outfit we didn’t see something - her chic and comfortable style is so perfect for the season

Stacey Dooley has given us the perfect formal wear outfit inspiration after stepping out in a chic oversized suit and pair of strappy heeled sandals.

We ask a lot of our autumn capsule wardrobes. They need to be full of comfortable, elevated casual wear that can keep us warm and dry on cool days, but they also need to work for the warmer weather that can often pop up throughout the season too.

And, of course, we want to look good. So how do we balance all of these needs? Well, Stacey Dooley has nailed it with her latest formal wear look and we're taking style notes to get us through autumn in both style and comfort.

Zara Oversize Double-breasted Blazer £49.99 at Zara Designed to give a flattering, loose-fitting fit that's oversized but not shapeless, this crisply tailored blazer from Zara is a great piece to not only recreate Stacey's style with, but to add to any look for an elevated and sophisticated finish. The shape is created using shoulder pads for a really structured style. Zara Trousers with Double Pleat £29.99 at Zara A good pair of black suit trousers are a wardrobe staple no matter the season. This pair are so versatile, with their high-waist, wide-leg fit and double pleat detail being easily dressed up with a blouse and blazer or dressed down with a pair of trainers and a T-shirt. Mango Fifi Double Strap Sandals £45.99 at John Lewis A staple in any shoe capsule wardrobe, this comfortable and versatile pair of heeled sandals from Mango are made from faux leather for a sleek look that pairs with everything from floaty skirts to jeans to suit trousers. They're set on a 2cm kitten heel to lengthen the leg while still being easy to walk - and dance - in. H&M Loose-fit Blazer Was £37.99, Now £32.30 at H&M Boasting a loose-fit and a more relaxed look with its single-breasted design, this blazer meshes casual and formal wear perfectly. The shoulder pads, fake welt pocket and luxe lining give an elevated feel which you can lean into by pairing the piece with matching trousers and heels, or offset with a pair of jeans and some casual white trainers. M&S Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers £39.50 at M&S Available in a short, regular, and long leg length, you can get the perfect fit with these M&S suit trousers. The wide-leg silhouette is both flattering and comfortable, with front dart detailing and pressed creases creating a smart tailored look. Dune London Leather Strappy Stiletto Heel Sandals £75 at M&S This simple pair of black heels from Dune London are versatile, sleek, and oh-so chic. The high stiletto heel has a flattering crossover-strap design, with the adjustable buckle fastening at the ankle allowing for a perfect fit. We can see these becoming a go-to shoe for any formal occasion thanks to their subtle and pared-back look.

Taking to Instagram to document her visit to Strictly Come Dancing, Stacey stunned in a crisply tailored two-piece suit. The all-black ensemble looked impossibly chic, with Stacey perfectly fusing contemporary and classic style with her look.

The suit featured a pair of wide-legged, high-waisted suit trousers, whose legs were slightly too long and bunched up at the floor to create an effortlessly cool and laid-back look. She paired the trousers with a matching blazer, wearing it without a T-shirt or blouse underneath for a sleek and streamlined style we love.

The blazer's crisp tailoring created a super flattering silhouette, with the relaxed feel of the oversized piece being offset by the sharp shoulders, collar, and slightly nipped in waist.

The combination makes for the perfect autumn outfit, being both comfortable and warm, thanks to the long legs and sleeves, while also being oh-so chic.

For footwear, Stacey opted for a pair of strappy sandal-like heels in place of more traditional autumn footwear like heeled boots and we love the resulting look - especially because it shows off her sleek burgundy pedicure that matches her trendy autumn manicure colour too.

Stacey's fans loved the look, with many commenting on 'the Dooley Bob' that she recently had cut back in. The short style falls to her chin and was styled with a chic flick at the ends to frame her face and add tonnes of movement to the style.