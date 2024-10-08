Sienna Miller aces transitional dressing in Gucci leather jacket, skinny jeans and Superga trainers - plus her shoes are now discounted by 50% on Amazon

We're taking inspiration from Sienna Miller's leather jacket, skinny jeans, and white trainer combination from 2016—plus her Superga trainers are now majorly discounted on Amazon Big Deal Day!

With the arrival of colder, wetter weather, it's time to start considering layering up and getting out those well-loved autumn capsule wardrobe staples, but that doesn't mean saying goodbye to your favourite trainers. And this look from Sienna Miller offers us a fresh take on transitional dressing, combining a statement leather jacket, jeans, and Superga trainers—see our Superga Cotu Classic trainer review.

Superga trainers have been a go-to staple for A-listers, from Kate Middleton to Alexa Chung, and it's easy to see why. Loved for their understated, timeless design, this trainer style is perfect for all-year-round wear, even in the cooler months. Plus when you pair them with a leather jacket or even a tailored overcoat, they immediately add the chicest air to any ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Captured in New York in 2016, Miller wore a fabulous Gucci Multicolour Leather Jacket, styled with grey skinny jeans, a Marc Jacobs Gotham Bauletto Bag, and of course the Superga Cotu 2750 Classic trainers—the best white trainers.

And if the allure of these cult-classic trainers wasn't enough, they have now been discounted by 50% on Amazon, making it a perfect time to invest in a pair. And not only are they extremely sleek and stylish, these are some of the most comfortable trainers for all-day wear too.

While this look is from several years ago, the bold leather jacket and drain-pipe skinny jeans are certainly back in fashion. Leather jackets have made a bold comeback this season; seen in collections from Saint Laurent to Khaite, it's safe to say they have been reclaimed as a wardrobe essential.

Shop Sienna Miller's Look