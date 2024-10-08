Sienna Miller aces transitional dressing in Gucci leather jacket, skinny jeans and Superga trainers - plus her shoes are now discounted by 50% on Amazon
A deal way to good to miss!
We're taking inspiration from Sienna Miller's leather jacket, skinny jeans, and white trainer combination from 2016—plus her Superga trainers are now majorly discounted on Amazon Big Deal Day!
With the arrival of colder, wetter weather, it's time to start considering layering up and getting out those well-loved autumn capsule wardrobe staples, but that doesn't mean saying goodbye to your favourite trainers. And this look from Sienna Miller offers us a fresh take on transitional dressing, combining a statement leather jacket, jeans, and Superga trainers—see our Superga Cotu Classic trainer review.
Superga trainers have been a go-to staple for A-listers, from Kate Middleton to Alexa Chung, and it's easy to see why. Loved for their understated, timeless design, this trainer style is perfect for all-year-round wear, even in the cooler months. Plus when you pair them with a leather jacket or even a tailored overcoat, they immediately add the chicest air to any ensemble.
Captured in New York in 2016, Miller wore a fabulous Gucci Multicolour Leather Jacket, styled with grey skinny jeans, a Marc Jacobs Gotham Bauletto Bag, and of course the Superga Cotu 2750 Classic trainers—the best white trainers.
And if the allure of these cult-classic trainers wasn't enough, they have now been discounted by 50% on Amazon, making it a perfect time to invest in a pair. And not only are they extremely sleek and stylish, these are some of the most comfortable trainers for all-day wear too.
While this look is from several years ago, the bold leather jacket and drain-pipe skinny jeans are certainly back in fashion. Leather jackets have made a bold comeback this season; seen in collections from Saint Laurent to Khaite, it's safe to say they have been reclaimed as a wardrobe essential.
Shop Sienna Miller's Look
exact match & discounted now
These trainers are so effortlessly chic and with Superga's sleek, minimalist design, these trainers will pair with almost anything from barrel leg jeans to tailored trousers.
If you want to add to your jacket collection this autumn/winter this biker jacket should be a top contender. Layer over the best wool jumper and some denim jeans for a winning look.
If you like the skinny jean style but don't want to feel restricted these jeans are for you. Offering superb comfort and a relaxed stretch material you could wear this all day long.
discounted now
With a chunky platform these trainers are ideal if you're after an added bit of height. Pair with the best wide leg jeans and an oversized leather jacket or blazer and you have a winning look.
This faux leather jacket is ideal for cool weather styling, and will look excellent with almost anything. Layer over the top of a smart shirt for work, or wear with a dress and slingbacks for extra warmth.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
