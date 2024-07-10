Sienna Miller swaps her signature boho style for ladylike polka dots at Wimbledon - and there's an unexpected detail might not have noticed
We're eagerly rushing to recreate this look!
The annual Wimbledon Championships are full of iconic celebrity-style moments, and Sienna Miller's appearance yesterday in playful polka dots was no exception.
Offering a true lesson in what to wear to Wimbledon, Miller took an unexpected turn away from her tried and trusted aesthetic, bohemian chic.
Instead, she wore a polka dot shirt with a matching pleated midi skirt, which gave off an elegant, timeless air, echoing the historic role of polka dot prints in British fashion.
Attending day nine of The Championships, Miller was captured on arrival in the stunning shirt and skirt, from the renowned brand Prada. And was later seen attentively watching the match in the stands with partner Oli Green.
This two-piece ensemble creates the illusion of a dress, and you may not have noticed that it is two separate items. The polka dot print gives off a vintage charm that is very much in fashion, it is classy, and playful, making it an ideal pattern to consider if you're on the look out for the best wedding guest dresses.
Known for wearing frills and loose flowing silhouettes, following her love of the brand Chloé, and all things boho, this look is a departure from her normal attire. However, we are absolutely here for it!
Shop polka dot dresses
This dress has the same elegant feel as Sienna's look, with a collar neckline, and long sleeves, striking a perfect balance between being both playful and classic.
Truly one of the best wedding guest dresses, this piece is simply stunning. Style with strappy heels and a pinky nude clutch bag for the ultimate evening look.
Polka dots are a classic and reoccurring style that are perfect for the summer months, and they are even a firm favourite amongst A-listers and royalty. The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, often wears this pattern and wore a striking polka dot dress to Wimbledon back in 2017.
Our woman&home Senior Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, ''Polka dots are a truly timeless trend that will never date - you only need to look at the Princess of Wales' style to see how classy they can be.''
She also adds, ''thanks to their playful edge, they make even the most classic silhouettes feel feminine and fresh. Much more wearable for formal occasions than other statement patterns, polka dots will liven up any capsule wardrobe without compromising on wearability.''
style the look with
If you're on the hunt for the versatile heels, then these should be a top contender. This nude tone is certain to see you through the season, and can be styled with a range of colourways.
A simple yet sophisticated shoulder bag is hard to come by, however, this one from Amazon is a fantastic find. Plus it comes in plenty of colours, and is only £18.99!
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
