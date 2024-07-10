Sienna Miller swaps her signature boho style for ladylike polka dots at Wimbledon - and there's an unexpected detail might not have noticed

The annual Wimbledon Championships are full of iconic celebrity-style moments, and Sienna Miller's appearance yesterday in playful polka dots was no exception.

Offering a true lesson in what to wear to Wimbledon, Miller took an unexpected turn away from her tried and trusted aesthetic, bohemian chic.

Instead, she wore a polka dot shirt with a matching pleated midi skirt, which gave off an elegant, timeless air, echoing the historic role of polka dot prints in British fashion.

Attending day nine of The Championships, Miller was captured on arrival in the stunning shirt and skirt, from the renowned brand Prada. And was later seen attentively watching the match in the stands with partner Oli Green.

This two-piece ensemble creates the illusion of a dress, and you may not have noticed that it is two separate items. The polka dot print gives off a vintage charm that is very much in fashion, it is classy, and playful, making it an ideal pattern to consider if you're on the look out for the best wedding guest dresses.

Known for wearing frills and loose flowing silhouettes, following her love of the brand Chloé, and all things boho, this look is a departure from her normal attire. However, we are absolutely here for it!

Polka dots are a classic and reoccurring style that are perfect for the summer months, and they are even a firm favourite amongst A-listers and royalty. The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, often wears this pattern and wore a striking polka dot dress to Wimbledon back in 2017.

Our woman&home Senior Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, ''Polka dots are a truly timeless trend that will never date - you only need to look at the Princess of Wales' style to see how classy they can be.''

She also adds, ''thanks to their playful edge, they make even the most classic silhouettes feel feminine and fresh. Much more wearable for formal occasions than other statement patterns, polka dots will liven up any capsule wardrobe without compromising on wearability.''

