Sienna Miller just perfectly demonstrated how to style loose jeans with an outfit that will protect from the June chill

Sienna Miller has mastered the art of layered dressing with a casual look we’ll be recreating this summer - especially with this ever-changing British weather.
On a recent outing, Sienna was spotted out on a walk in West London wearing some loose-fitting, high-waisted and very stylish jeans, which she wore with a black tank top and a relaxed but oh-so elegant blazer.
Sienna was snapped wearing the leather western mules which retail at £65 in her new M&S collection and which finish the casual look perfectly. With the collection becoming an instant hit when it dropped earlier this month, the exact mules have sold out online - but they may still be available to snap up at your local M&S.
As well as being a throw-on style that instantly looks (and feels) put together and polished, this layered look is perfect for the wet then sunny spells that don’t show any signs of stopping. It can be hard to know exactly what to wear right now - a summer dress? Raincoat? Sandals? Boots? But this look incorporates a blazer that will help keep you toasty during chilly spells, while the black tank top, jeans and boots combo is a timeless look if the sun comes out and you need a lighter ensemble.
Shop Sienna's Style
These wide-leg, high-waisted jeans have a '70s flared feel and a relaxed light-wash denim that lends itself to summer dressing.
This classic Herringbone blazer will add sophistication to a jeans outfit and become a staple piece of your capsule wardrobe.
The model, actor and all-round style icon has hit the headlines lately for her new bono-inspired collection with M&S. The Sienna Miller X M&S summer collection has gone down a storm with shoppers who are keen to emulate Sienna’s own style, with her personal archive inspiring the collection.
Sienna's style formula is simple - well-fitting jeans, casual mules and a relaxed blazer. While we might not be able to get the exact pieces Sienna is wearing, there are plenty of lookalike high-street options if you want to recreate the look.
