Sienna Miller's crochet jumpsuit and sequin jacket is the comfy evening look we didn't know we needed

Sienna mastered laid-back glamour in a crochet and sequin combination

Sienna Miller close up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Lauren Hughes
By
published
in News

Sienna Miller's cosy yet chic combination of a black crochet jumpsuit and statement sparkling jacket is giving us ideas for laid-back dressing with a touch of glamour. 

Sienna has secured her spot as one of the most iconic boho fashion queens and has been nailing fashion trends and wowing us with her style for decades. So it's no surprise that when the style icon opted for a crochet jumpsuit for the pre-Met Gala dinner in 2023, she brought her own flair to the outfit with a colourful sequin jacket that transformed the look.

Sienna wore the sheer knitted jumpsuit and striped yellow, pink and black sequinned jacket teamed with chunky open-toe shoes to attend the prestigious event hosted by Vogue legend and the Met Gala's organiser, Anna Wintour. 

We're used to seeing crochet fabrics worn with simple separates like jeans or loose-fitting trousers, leaning into boho style, but Sienna pairing hers with a glitzy 70s-esque jacket fused two trends together with ease.

Sienna's eclectic style has been inspiring us to branch out into more unique dressing for so long and we always love to see Sienna mixing and matching textures and aesthetics for a striking finished look. 

Sienna Miller attends the pre-Met Gala dinner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Sienna's Style

Massimo Dutti Short Black Crochet Top
Massimo Dutti Crochet Top

This simple crochet top has the same understated feel as Sienna's jumpsuit and can be worn with knitted trousers, jeans or a midi skirt.

Arket Sequin Jacket
Arket Sequin Jacket

Arket's sequin jacket adds some subtle shimmer, meaning it can be worn any time of year - not just for party season. We also love the on-trend cape shape. 

Sandro Knit Trousers
Sandro Knit Trousers

There's currently 40% off these luxe knitted trousers from Sandro. Destined to be an investment piece for day-to-night dressing these trousers feature topstitching and ruffles with an elasticated waistband with scalloped edges.

New Look Platform Heels
New Look Platform Heels

These chunky platform heels will work well under trousers and jeans, providing height and support. Plus, they're currently in the New Look sale for just £26. 

Mango Tweed Jumpsuit
Mango Tweed Jumpsuit

A statement jumpsuit is your new best friend when it comes to transitional dressing and this textured Mango one-piece is easy to dress up or down. 

M&S Faux Leather Cross Body Bag
M&S Faux Leather Bag

This simple bag from M&S will match any evening outfit perfectly, with the boxy shape making it big enough to house all your essentials. 

A jumpsuit has long been one of our autumn capsule wardrobe staples - in fact, they're essential for any time of year. Incredibly versatile, the jumpsuit will see you from day to night with ease. In Sienna's case, swapping the sequin jacket for a denim or leather version and trading her chunky heels for flats, could create a sleek daytime look out of her jumpsuit. 

Sienna Miller at the pre-Met Gala dinner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stepping out in the gorgeous outfit, Sienna appeared alongside her boyfriend, Oli Green, who looked smart in a double-breasted navy suit. The actress and model looked happy and relaxed as she walked into the dinner, her blonde hair tousled and loose, with face-framing sections and a bold red lip - one of her signature makeup looks.

Lauren Hughes
Lauren Hughes

Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸