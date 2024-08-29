Sienna Miller's crochet jumpsuit and sequin jacket is the comfy evening look we didn't know we needed

Sienna Miller's cosy yet chic combination of a black crochet jumpsuit and statement sparkling jacket is giving us ideas for laid-back dressing with a touch of glamour.

Sienna has secured her spot as one of the most iconic boho fashion queens and has been nailing fashion trends and wowing us with her style for decades. So it's no surprise that when the style icon opted for a crochet jumpsuit for the pre-Met Gala dinner in 2023, she brought her own flair to the outfit with a colourful sequin jacket that transformed the look.

Sienna wore the sheer knitted jumpsuit and striped yellow, pink and black sequinned jacket teamed with chunky open-toe shoes to attend the prestigious event hosted by Vogue legend and the Met Gala's organiser, Anna Wintour.

We're used to seeing crochet fabrics worn with simple separates like jeans or loose-fitting trousers, leaning into boho style, but Sienna pairing hers with a glitzy 70s-esque jacket fused two trends together with ease.

Sienna's eclectic style has been inspiring us to branch out into more unique dressing for so long and we always love to see Sienna mixing and matching textures and aesthetics for a striking finished look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Sienna's Style

A jumpsuit has long been one of our autumn capsule wardrobe staples - in fact, they're essential for any time of year. Incredibly versatile, the jumpsuit will see you from day to night with ease. In Sienna's case, swapping the sequin jacket for a denim or leather version and trading her chunky heels for flats, could create a sleek daytime look out of her jumpsuit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stepping out in the gorgeous outfit, Sienna appeared alongside her boyfriend, Oli Green, who looked smart in a double-breasted navy suit. The actress and model looked happy and relaxed as she walked into the dinner, her blonde hair tousled and loose, with face-framing sections and a bold red lip - one of her signature makeup looks.