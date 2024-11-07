Sienna Miller's cosy borg-lined boots and matching crossbody gave practicality, style and warmth all at once - with a good dose of Chanel
Sienna Miller never fails to dress for winter with perfection
We're taking style notes this winter from Sienna Miller's 2020 Sundance Film Festival look, with her casual and cosy-chic pairing of borg-lined combat boots and a matching crossbody bag perfectly balancing practicality with style.
Sienna's personal style is unmatched, with her love for floating bohemian silhouettes, chunky shoes, and a good, elevated basic making her one of our go-to people when looking for style inspiration.
And, thanks to the timeless and classic appeal of a lot of her outfits, we can delve into the archives and pull looks of hers from any year and they'll still be impossibly chic.
Take this cosy-chic look from 2020 for example. Stepping out ahead of the Sundance Film Festival, Sienna battled the chill in a pair of stunning borg-lined combat boots and a matching designer handbag that took her simple, monochrome outfit to the next level - it's a look that we'll definitely be recreating with our winter capsule wardrobe staples this year.
Recreate Sienna Miller's Cosy Look
Dune London have just released these stunning lace up boots on their website, with the style being perfect for winter thanks to their chunky, durable sole and cosy faux-fur lining. The sleek almond toe and elevated block heel make for a flattering style and we love that there's a practical zip for easy wear too.
Shoppers reviewing this bag are raving about the great amount of 'room inside' the zip up main pockets and say that the material is 'lovely' and 'tactile.' The thick strap makes this style super comfortable to carry and we love the shearling fabric that adds such a cosy touch to the piece.
The cosy borg trims on this pair of stunning winter boots from New Look add so much interest to the sleek all-black style. They feature cushioned padding, softer linings and flexible soles and are also completely animal free.
Talk about comfort! This fluffy cream skirt by Topshop at ASOS is an easy-to-wear winter staple that will keep you toasty and stylish all season - even better, it's part of a gorgeously stylish co-ord set.
This basic staple has a place in every autumn capsule wardrobe and will see you through the winter in style too. The slightly cropped hemline, slouchy fit and relaxed style make it a great and versatile piece that you can pair with jeans, suit trousers, midi skirts and an array of coats and jackets too.
The monochrome base of Sienna's outfit is all about keeping warm, something that's a must in the cooler months. But she proves that we don't have to forgo style when we need to wrap up, with her black turtle neck knit cutting a flattering figure with its slightly cropped hem and comfortable, slouchy fit.
Bringing a subtle winter touch into the outfit, Sienna updated the summer staple of a floaty white skirt and made it cold-weather appropriate by opting for one made from a subtle, fluffy, borg fabric. This understated texture really added to the look, with the flowy silhouette giving a sophisticated feel to a fabric.
But the borg didn't stop there. As well as the fabric lining the brown, suede coat she carried with her, Sienna's lace up combat boots and Chanel crossbody bag both boasted fluffy touches too.
The ultimate pair of winter boots, Sienna's lace up, leather and shearling knee high boots from Chanel's 2019 Winter runway collection are so unique, mixing the sophisticated look of smooth black leather with the fun, winter-ready chunky shearling details. The designer style, with their fluffy legs and sleek almond toe, are no longer available to buy but, if you don't mind a lot of scrolling, every now and then a pair will pop up on eBay - fingers crossed they're in your size!
Also from the 2019 Chanel collection is Sienna's crossbody bag. The practical and oh-so cosy piece is another that's not available anymore and when it does pop up on reselling sites, the cost is a little eye watering and averages around the £3,000 mark. But, if you're after a stylish investment handbag, this borg logo crossbody from Chanel is a great option that's easy to carry and style thanks to the sleek, quilted leather and offers a refreshingly different look to many other styles with its borg fabric details.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
