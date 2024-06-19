Shirley Ballas gives a masterclass in styling bright colours with a striking blue dress at Ascot
Her flower hat is a total stand-out too
Royal Ascot always brings with it a host of stellar outfits, and Shirley Ballas' stunning blue dress might just be one of the most beautiful and elegant ensembles we've seen so far.
The Strictly judge shared a snap on Instagram of her look, revealing that her gorgeous dress is from British luxury brand Roksanda. Although it retails for almost £1,400, you can currently snap it up for a huge 40% off.
It is actually listed online as one of the best wedding guest dresses, but we think it's perfect for a day at the races or even a summer garden party. As well as investing in a similar blue midi gown ASAP, we will be using her trick of pairing it with white accessories to make the colour pop in our summer looks too.
Shop Shirley's look
As with most luxury pieces, it's tricky to find similar pieces on a budget. However, we've found a couple of more affordable dresses with the same feel to help you channel Shirley's look without spending a fortune and bolster your summer capsule wardrobe.
Exact match
Shirley's exact dress is currently a huge 40% at The Outnet, taking the price down by £558. The perfect all-rounder dress, this is a premium quality piece you can invest in now and wear for all manner of formal events for years to come.
Get on board with the fashion colour trends 2024 with this stunning aquatic blue dress. With subtle puff sleeves and in the ideal midi length, this dress benefits from a very subtle snake print that will add interest and texture to your look without making it too casual.
With a similar puff-sleeve shape, this floaty feminine dress can be styled up with some pointy heels or down with some flip flops. Light and airy, it will slot right into your travel wardrobe alongside Heidi Klein swimwear and some strappy sandals.
Aside from the incredible blue hue, what really makes this dress shine is the bow accents and dramatic puff sleeves. You can easily DIY a dress you already have by tying ribbons around the arms, or incorporate playful bows in your accessories.
If you have a similarly standout dress that you want to really pop, Shirley's trick of styling her look with all white accessories is brilliant. Her Steve Madden heels and Dune handbag keep the colour palette light and vivid without distracting from the dress, working to make it even more eye catching.
Copy her trick and pair your summer dresses with a pair of the best white trainers or a cream handbag to keep things chic and neutral.
