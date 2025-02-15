Shania Twain's thigh high boots and tartan skirt blend make for a cosy transitional outfit you'll want to wear on repeat

Can't wait for spring to pull out your favourite mini skirt? Shania Twain expertly styled her tartan mini with a pair of cosy thigh high boots and a pale blue knit for a striking look that's perfect for the transitional months.

Knee high boots have taken over our winter capsule wardrobes, with the comfortable, chic and oh-so cosy style being perfect for the cooler months. We love them especially for the way they make styling skirts in the chillier seasons a breeze and we're definitely keeping them on hand as staples in our spring capsule wardrobes too, going without tights or thick socks to transition them into the slightly warmer season.

But what about thigh high boots? We weren't entirely convinced until Shania Twain took things to the next level with her brown suede thigh high boots, which she used to add a chic warming layer to her tartan mini skirt look. Styled like this, with a bright knitted jumper, the boots bring tonnes of texture to the outfit while also making it possible to wear our favourite mini skirt styles way before the summer months usually allow - so we're sold!

Shania wore the outfit back in 2018 during an appearance on Today, though the wardrobe staples she used to create the look mean it could just as easily have been worn by her yesterday and still have given the same striking and inspiring look.

Tartan might be reserved for winter months in your wardrobe, with the pattern having a decisively festive feel, but the light tones in Shania's skirt keep it feeling spring-like. Largely boasting a light, warm-toned brown, the pattern incorporates white, deeper browns and also a delightfully refreshing light blue shade too. It's this colour that brings in a more spring-like feel and makes the tartan piece a great choice for the transitional months between winter and spring.

Highlighting this brighter colour, Shania styled her skirt with a pastel blue knitted jumper. With a subtly oversized fit and rollneck, it felt appropriately cosy for the winter season and its ribbed details brought in a strong hit of texture that complimented the tartan pattern beautifully. But while it looks super cosy and warm, the light colour has us excited for spring and makes the jumper an ideal piece to keep on hand as we head into warmer months where we might still be experiencing chilly weather - especially in the evenings.

Shania's thigh high boots are really the stars of the show here though. While the outfit is a great look on its own, with the soft suede material, warm brown tone and textured rouched detailing at the ankle, the boots add so much character and cosy-chicness to the outfit.

We've not seen many celebrities step out in thigh high styles, but of course Shania braved it and stepped out in the statement look - she's always been incredibly fashion forward and we love her for it. But if you love knee highs and know how to style knee high boots, then it's not that much of a stretch to style thigh highs, though it might feel daunting at first.

Pairing them with a mini skirt or dress is undoubtedly the best way to go to let the style shine, but pairing them with longer dresses and maxi skirts can give you the exact same look at knee highs, just with a little added warmth further up the leg - and don't we all need that on those windy evenings?