Shania Twain's thigh high boots and tartan skirt blend make for a cosy transitional outfit you'll want to wear on repeat
Shania gave the traditional tartan look a super modern update with her thigh high boots and colourful knitwear
Can't wait for spring to pull out your favourite mini skirt? Shania Twain expertly styled her tartan mini with a pair of cosy thigh high boots and a pale blue knit for a striking look that's perfect for the transitional months.
Knee high boots have taken over our winter capsule wardrobes, with the comfortable, chic and oh-so cosy style being perfect for the cooler months. We love them especially for the way they make styling skirts in the chillier seasons a breeze and we're definitely keeping them on hand as staples in our spring capsule wardrobes too, going without tights or thick socks to transition them into the slightly warmer season.
But what about thigh high boots? We weren't entirely convinced until Shania Twain took things to the next level with her brown suede thigh high boots, which she used to add a chic warming layer to her tartan mini skirt look. Styled like this, with a bright knitted jumper, the boots bring tonnes of texture to the outfit while also making it possible to wear our favourite mini skirt styles way before the summer months usually allow - so we're sold!
Get Shania's Look
This pleated mini skirt boasts a comfortable low-rise waist and easy-to-wear mini hemline that hits flatteringly at the mid-thigh.
With chunky ribbed trim adding pops of texture to this plain yet chic knitted jumper, you get a comfortable, slouchy and subtly oversized fit that still looks incredibly flattering.
Boasting a slender block heel and softly pointed toe, these thigh high boots balance a classic look with more modern and contemporary styles.
With a chic drop waist accentuating the asymmetrical pattern placement on this A-line mini skirt, you get a striking statement look that's still easy to style.
Made from a super-soft and fuzzy fabric knitted tightly together, the ribbed hemlines and rollneck add a lovely pop of texture to this jumper.
Shania wore the outfit back in 2018 during an appearance on Today, though the wardrobe staples she used to create the look mean it could just as easily have been worn by her yesterday and still have given the same striking and inspiring look.
Tartan might be reserved for winter months in your wardrobe, with the pattern having a decisively festive feel, but the light tones in Shania's skirt keep it feeling spring-like. Largely boasting a light, warm-toned brown, the pattern incorporates white, deeper browns and also a delightfully refreshing light blue shade too. It's this colour that brings in a more spring-like feel and makes the tartan piece a great choice for the transitional months between winter and spring.
Highlighting this brighter colour, Shania styled her skirt with a pastel blue knitted jumper. With a subtly oversized fit and rollneck, it felt appropriately cosy for the winter season and its ribbed details brought in a strong hit of texture that complimented the tartan pattern beautifully. But while it looks super cosy and warm, the light colour has us excited for spring and makes the jumper an ideal piece to keep on hand as we head into warmer months where we might still be experiencing chilly weather - especially in the evenings.
Shania's thigh high boots are really the stars of the show here though. While the outfit is a great look on its own, with the soft suede material, warm brown tone and textured rouched detailing at the ankle, the boots add so much character and cosy-chicness to the outfit.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
We've not seen many celebrities step out in thigh high styles, but of course Shania braved it and stepped out in the statement look - she's always been incredibly fashion forward and we love her for it. But if you love knee highs and know how to style knee high boots, then it's not that much of a stretch to style thigh highs, though it might feel daunting at first.
Pairing them with a mini skirt or dress is undoubtedly the best way to go to let the style shine, but pairing them with longer dresses and maxi skirts can give you the exact same look at knee highs, just with a little added warmth further up the leg - and don't we all need that on those windy evenings?
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
Cat Deeley doesn’t have time for spray tans, so she relies on these at-home tanners instead
We've discovered the secret to the presenter's unfaltering glow...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Duchess Sophie's sophisticated tie-belt blazer brings touch of feminine elegance to her simple earth-toned outfit
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked stunning during her visit to RAF Wittering this week
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Lopez predicted the baggy jeans trend before anyone else - adding a tailored blazer smartens them up perfectly
We'll be copying this outfit formula well into 2025...
By Molly Smith Published
-
Pamela Anderson's check print dress is actually the chicest twist on a classic Burberry trench coat
Thought it couldn't get any more iconic than a Burberry trench coat? Enter the trench dress...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Cat Deeley's merlot blouse is a subtle way to wear red for Valentine's Day - and it's from our go-to high street store
This ruffled blouse is style to perfection by Cat Deeley
By Molly Smith Published
-
Meghan Markle's knee high boots and parka reminded us that she's a pro at casual cosy dressing
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex nailed practical and cosy knee high boot styling in Canada
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Lucy Punch's Amandaland outfits have been sensational and her trench coat is a spring must-have
Amanda wore a timeless trench coat, knitted dress and boots in Amandaland episode 1 and we're recreating this as soon as we can
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham's 'sensual' Valentine's outfit is a lesson in how to dress smart, sexy and chic all at once
'Mr Beckham is going to love this!' - Victoria nails timeless, sexy style for Valentine's Day
By Caroline Parr Last updated
-
We rarely see Sandra Bullock wearing denim, but ripped skinny jeans seem to be her all-time favourite
She's got a clever trick for elevating skinny jeans too
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Kate Moss embraces 90s minimalism in an ivory slip dress, tailored black coat and sleek bun
The iconic supermodel swapped her signature skinny jeans for 90s minimalism
By Caroline Parr Published