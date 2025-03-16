Shania Twain's all-over khaki look was a lesson in muted tonal dressing - and her epic knee highs were a showstopper

Green is a staple colour for spring and Shania Twain gave a masterclass in styling a more muted take on the shade with her monochrome khaki look last year - and we're still thinking about her showstopper boots.

If there's one person we turn to for inspiration on how to style knee high boots, it's Shania Twain. The singer rocks the staple footwear like no other. She showed us the perfect way to style statement knee highs for spring when she finished her deep khaki short co ord with a pair of patent black boots last year.

Stepping out at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles, she looked oh-so chic in a pair of khaki hot pant-style shorts, a matching blazer and a khaki turtleneck. With a statement khaki belt defining her waist, she finished off the look with a pair of sheer black tights and shining patent boots to give some added coverage and warmth.

Shania Twain wearing khaki turtle neck top, blazer and matching shorts at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala

Don't get us wrong, a bright and colourful spring look with floral greens and soft sages is stunning, especially when you're deciding what to wear to a wedding. But khaki is the perfect way to mix green into your everyday dressing, without going too bold.

A staple neutral shade in any spring capsule wardrobe, Shania proved you can never have too much khaki. Her clean cut co ord was the formalwear update we needed for spring, with the tiny shorts feeling covered-up enough thanks to their super high waist that was beautifully accentuated by her oversized belt.

Going for a khaki top was a great styling choice, with the slightly deeper tone complimenting her open blazer and adding depth and dimension to the head-to-toe green outfit.

On spring evenings where the weather cools down as soon as the sun sets, layering a covered-up long sleeve with a high neck like this is a super practical choice that's impossibly flattering too. We're taking notes.

Even Shania herself has admitted that she used to be daunted by wearing shorts. In a candid video posted to her TikTok page, she spoke about how she overcame her confidence issues and decided to incorporate shorts more into her wardrobe after reaching her thirties and realising she hadn't worn shorts since she was sixteen.

"I was stepping out of my comfort zone," she said of the first time she wore shorts in her adult life, which was for a special recorded performance she did. "All of a sudden, I'm in my thirties and I'm like, 'Ok, you gotta start wearing shorts again'."

She added, "I just wanted to have a different look and I thought that [the special] would be a good moment to plunge into a different look."

Today, shorts are a wardrobe staple that she's so often spotted in, they've definitely become her signature. And using her styling tricks certainly makes the style less daunting to step out in, with her sheer tights, knee high boots and loose-fit blazers adding to the easy styling appeal.

