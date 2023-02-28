Sarah Jessica Parker's slicked back bun and funky blue jumpsuit on set is giving serious off-duty inspo

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sarah Jessica Parker is gearing up to play Carrie Bradshaw again in season two of And Just Like That - and this new look she sported on set has seriously colored us inspired.

If there's one thing Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) is going to do, she's going to look fabulous no matter what. Last season on And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot, Carrie went through a lot in her personal life (we won't give anything away, just in case.) Somehow, through all of it, she still managed to look sartorially enviable every step of the way, continuing to mark her place as style inspiration for women at any age.

Although season two hasn't been released yet (we're also still waiting on the announcement of a release date), we're willing to bet that Carrie's looks will continue to reign supreme (did you see her sparkly cowboy boots?) - and this behind the scenes paparazzi shot of one of Carrie's outfits from the upcoming season two just proved it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The monochrome blue outfit starts with a blue jumpsuit as a base, and she throws a fuzzy blue sweater on top to help texturize the outfit a little more. And what would be a Carrie Bradshaw outfit without a fabulous pair of heels? Carrie sports a fabulous pair of strappy black heels on the bottom, which perfectly contrast with her otherwise baggy outfit.

For accessories, Carrie keeps it pretty simple for this outfit, adding on a pair of silver hoop earrings to compliment the other colors in the look. She also carries a small clutch purse, which is bedazzled and black, with a white vintage logo.

No outfit would be complete, of course, without hair and makeup, and Carrie never forgets these details. In a departure from her signature curly, long hair, she slicks her locks back into a bun, giving off total ballerina vibes. With a slicked back bun, Carrie perfectly pulls off a statement hairstyle without distracting too much from her outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In what has been somewhat of a shock to fans, John Corbett, who plays Carrie's old flame Aidan, is set to return for season two - and the pictures have already been pretty steamy.

After *what happened last season* (again, no spoilers!), we weren't sure how Carrie would carry on for season two, or what would happen in her love life. Turns out, Aidan is coming to her rescue, as many paparazzi and behind the scenes pictures have proven over the last few months that they've been filming the second season.

Even Sarah Jessica Parker posted a picture of Carrie and Aidan to her Instagram, promoting the upcoming release of season two - and in the picture, Carrie and Aidan were kissing. So, team Aidan girls can rejoice - you might finally get your wish of Carrie and Aidan being end game.