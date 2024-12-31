Wondering how to style a sparkly dress for New Year's Eve? Sarah Jessica Parker has all the answers

A black dress with a touch of sparkle is undeniably a brilliant choice for occasionwear, especially during the festive season. And Sarah Jessica Parker's 2019 look shows us exactly how to style such a piece to make it feel both on-trend and sophisticated.

As New Year's Eve approaches, SJP's look offers the perfect solution for styling those sparkly dresses, whether you've gone bold with a sequin mini-dress or chose a glitter threaded piece, we should all be taking notes from SJP on how to style sparkle.

Her accessories make this look really stand out, as she opted for a blue gemstone necklace, and warm bronze tone slingback heels—not the most obvious choice of accessories but that's what makes this outfit special, and all the more reason to take notes for your winter capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop sparkly dresses

Bardot Frill Sequin Dress £119 at Frasers This frill sequin dress is the ultimate wardrobe go-to, with an all-over sequinned design this piece will certainly stand out from the crowd. Pair with some slingback heels and layer over a blazer or coat for a warm party-ready look. New Look Yumi Black Sequin Frill Wrap Dress £55 at New Look This knee-length dress is perfect for creating the chicest party look, and it's wrap design mean it's super flattering too. Team with slingback heels, or with some of the best knee high boots. Endless Rose Diagonal Sequin Dress £74.51 (was £105.86) at Nordstrom Sparkling with sequins, this dress is ready for any special occasion. And with a vintage column silhouette this dress feels like a one of a kind purchase that you won't regret.

When styling a statement dress, accessories are the key component for adding further dimension to your look. Shoes are especially important, and whilst metallic or matching heels might seem like the most obvious go-to for a silver and black dress, a contrasting shade like bronze will add a pop of warmth that really works.

What's most notable about is that she hasn't played it safe with her accessories. We can all be guilty of pairing neutral tones with other conservative colours, but what really makes the difference is choosing bold or warm shades which add a touch of personality to your outfit, such as her gemstone necklace and luxurious heels.

She also adds a fabulous rose-tone snakeskin printed bag which perfectly ties with her bronze heels. The bag was from the American brand Rebecca Minkoff and features a chunky silver chain strap which adds a touch of vintage edge to this look.

How to accessorise

Ettika Cubic Zirconia Bezel Necklace £65.14 at Nordstrom This sparking necklace features blue Zirconi gemstones and is 8k-gold plated. Either treat yourself this season, or buy this necklace as the ultimate gift for a friend or loved one. Nine West Feather Slingback Pump £81.06 at Nordstrom These bronze tone slingback pumps, have a pointy toe and a stiletto heel which feels elegant and sophisticated. You could style these with anything from your favourite tailored trousers to a little black dress. Mango Snakeskin Print Shoulder Bag £36.84 (was £45.85) at Nordstrom Who can deny the appeal of a snakeskin print bag, especially one which can fit all of your essentials in it. This staple will become your new best friend, from wearing to dinners out to weekend brunches.