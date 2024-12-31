Wondering how to style a sparkly dress for New Year's Eve? Sarah Jessica Parker has all the answers
We're shopping this look before the big night
A black dress with a touch of sparkle is undeniably a brilliant choice for occasionwear, especially during the festive season. And Sarah Jessica Parker's 2019 look shows us exactly how to style such a piece to make it feel both on-trend and sophisticated.
As New Year's Eve approaches, SJP's look offers the perfect solution for styling those sparkly dresses, whether you've gone bold with a sequin mini-dress or chose a glitter threaded piece, we should all be taking notes from SJP on how to style sparkle.
Her accessories make this look really stand out, as she opted for a blue gemstone necklace, and warm bronze tone slingback heels—not the most obvious choice of accessories but that's what makes this outfit special, and all the more reason to take notes for your winter capsule wardrobe.
Shop sparkly dresses
This frill sequin dress is the ultimate wardrobe go-to, with an all-over sequinned design this piece will certainly stand out from the crowd. Pair with some slingback heels and layer over a blazer or coat for a warm party-ready look.
This knee-length dress is perfect for creating the chicest party look, and it's wrap design mean it's super flattering too. Team with slingback heels, or with some of the best knee high boots.
When styling a statement dress, accessories are the key component for adding further dimension to your look. Shoes are especially important, and whilst metallic or matching heels might seem like the most obvious go-to for a silver and black dress, a contrasting shade like bronze will add a pop of warmth that really works.
What's most notable about is that she hasn't played it safe with her accessories. We can all be guilty of pairing neutral tones with other conservative colours, but what really makes the difference is choosing bold or warm shades which add a touch of personality to your outfit, such as her gemstone necklace and luxurious heels.
She also adds a fabulous rose-tone snakeskin printed bag which perfectly ties with her bronze heels. The bag was from the American brand Rebecca Minkoff and features a chunky silver chain strap which adds a touch of vintage edge to this look.
How to accessorise
This sparking necklace features blue Zirconi gemstones and is 8k-gold plated. Either treat yourself this season, or buy this necklace as the ultimate gift for a friend or loved one.
These bronze tone slingback pumps, have a pointy toe and a stiletto heel which feels elegant and sophisticated. You could style these with anything from your favourite tailored trousers to a little black dress.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
