Sarah Jessica Parker's latest footwear choices prove that you really don't need sky-high heels to look stylish
The fashion-forward star was spotted wearing two different pairs of flats while filming scenes.
Sarah Jessica Parker can always be relied on for wardrobe inspiration. Her outfits never fail to tick off trends, and if she wears something, then it’s officially cool. We are used to seeing her in sky-high heels and fancy frocks, so it came as a surprise this week to see her stepping out in not one, but two pairs of stylish flats, while filming scenes for a new commercial.
Busy working in Manhattan, SJP was spotted wearing an embellished jumper and polka dot skirt combination, which she finished beautifully with a pair of blue leather, T-bar pumps. The whole look was elegant and timeless, and all the more wearable thanks to the preppy flats, and then SJP swapped her footwear out for something even more comfy later by opting for a pair of UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boots while in between scenes.
We love each of her footwear choices, and they both prove that you really don’t need stilettos or platforms to look good right now. And that even our favourite stars can't resist the lure of cosy UGG boots.
We are not surprised that the star opted for some UGGs while in between filming, as they are the ultimate snuggly soft shoe when your feet are feeling tired or need a little extra TLC. SJP opted for the lower height grey version, which worked nicely with her patterned skirt and fur-trimmed coat.
These best-selling boots will be keep your feet warm and dry thanks to a combination of sheepskin lining and an invisible water repellent coating. The lower height means they are a little less cumbersome than the original UGG boot so they will sit neatly with trousers or skirts, and they are currently in the UGG sale, so go, go, go!
Both of Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoes will make a chic addition to any winter capsule wardrobe – especially if you are not so keen on high heels. Use a pair of strappy pumps in a bold colour as a feminine footnote to a denim and knitwear look or to complete a tartan dress and tights ensemble in the run-up to Xmas, and then opt for a pair of snuggly UGG boots for a low-key look or to keep your feet toasty on a particularly chilly morning.
If you are unsure about how to style UGGs, you have plenty of options – especially if you go for the ankle-high pair like SJP. Use them to finish everything from your best black leggings to skinny jeans.
