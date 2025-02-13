We rarely see Sandra Bullock wearing denim, but ripped skinny jeans seem to be her all-time favourite
She's got a clever trick for elevating skinny jeans too
Whenever we see Sandra Bullock it tends to be at high profile events or red carpet premieres (side note: she LOVES a glamorous jumpsuit), but her more casual style is well worth paying attention to.
She's pictured here in New York City back in 2016, and although she's on the set of the film Ocean's Eight, distressed jeans like these seem to be her favourite style of denim for off-duty days as well. I did a bit of a deep dive into her denim collection, and ripped, slim or skinny fit blue jeans are a go-to. And there's one detail she likes to incorporate too: a turn-up, which is actually one of the biggest denim trends for 2025.
If you forever feel like you're searching for the best jeans for your body type, skinny jeans are great for elongating the leg, plus they work with so many different shoes, from winter boots to the most comfortable trainers.
Shop Sandra's look
Editor's pick
These are a slightly looser fit if you don't like jeans to be really tight at the ankle. The distressed detailing will create a nice high low effect if you team it with a sharply tailored blazer.
For anyone 5’3”, these petite jeans from New Look are a game-changer. They've got 1% elastane, so just the right amount of stretch to make them some of the most comfortable jeans.
If you like your skinny jeans seriously skinny, these will suit you down to the ground. The distressed detailing is subtle but super stylish, and £28 for jeans is pretty hard to beat.
You'll never go wrong with a classic pair of white trainers, and as we start to think about warmer weather, these will work hard in your everyday wardrobe. Wear them with midi dresses when you're not in denim.
Can we talk about this fabulous faux fur coat for a second? The toggle design is perfectly on trend, and the super soft fabric is ludicrously cosy. You won't want to take it off!
Forget anything you've heard about skinny jeans being passé - there's room in every wardrobe for both baggy barrel leg jeans and a more streamlined skinny fit.
If you're anything like me you'll be craving a more fitted silhouette after all the layers we end up wearing throughout winter. Skinny jeans are also just such an easy shape to style, particularly with tricky trending items like UGG boots and snow boots. Furthermore, they lend themselves really well to a spring capsule wardrobe - try them with a trench coat as soon as the sun comes out.
