We rarely see Sandra Bullock wearing denim, but ripped skinny jeans seem to be her all-time favourite

Whenever we see Sandra Bullock it tends to be at high profile events or red carpet premieres (side note: she LOVES a glamorous jumpsuit), but her more casual style is well worth paying attention to.

She's pictured here in New York City back in 2016, and although she's on the set of the film Ocean's Eight, distressed jeans like these seem to be her favourite style of denim for off-duty days as well. I did a bit of a deep dive into her denim collection, and ripped, slim or skinny fit blue jeans are a go-to. And there's one detail she likes to incorporate too: a turn-up, which is actually one of the biggest denim trends for 2025.

If you forever feel like you're searching for the best jeans for your body type, skinny jeans are great for elongating the leg, plus they work with so many different shoes, from winter boots to the most comfortable trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sandra's look

Forget anything you've heard about skinny jeans being passé - there's room in every wardrobe for both baggy barrel leg jeans and a more streamlined skinny fit.

If you're anything like me you'll be craving a more fitted silhouette after all the layers we end up wearing throughout winter. Skinny jeans are also just such an easy shape to style, particularly with tricky trending items like UGG boots and snow boots. Furthermore, they lend themselves really well to a spring capsule wardrobe - try them with a trench coat as soon as the sun comes out.