We rarely see Sandra Bullock wearing denim, but ripped skinny jeans seem to be her all-time favourite

She's got a clever trick for elevating skinny jeans too

Actress Sandra Bullock is seen outside &quot;The Late Show With Stephen Colbert&quot; on December 17, 2018
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Whenever we see Sandra Bullock it tends to be at high profile events or red carpet premieres (side note: she LOVES a glamorous jumpsuit), but her more casual style is well worth paying attention to.

She's pictured here in New York City back in 2016, and although she's on the set of the film Ocean's Eight, distressed jeans like these seem to be her favourite style of denim for off-duty days as well. I did a bit of a deep dive into her denim collection, and ripped, slim or skinny fit blue jeans are a go-to. And there's one detail she likes to incorporate too: a turn-up, which is actually one of the biggest denim trends for 2025.

If you forever feel like you're searching for the best jeans for your body type, skinny jeans are great for elongating the leg, plus they work with so many different shoes, from winter boots to the most comfortable trainers.

Actress Sandra Bullock is seen on the set of 'Ocean's Eight' in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on November 10, 2016 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sandra's look

Hidden Jeans Ripped Straight Leg JeansEditor's pick

Hidden Jeans Ripped Straight Leg Jeans

These are a slightly looser fit if you don't like jeans to be really tight at the ankle. The distressed detailing will create a nice high low effect if you team it with a sharply tailored blazer.

Petite Blue Ripped High Waisted Skinny Leg Jeans
New Look Petite Blue Ripped High Waisted Skinny Leg Jeans

For anyone 5’3”, these petite jeans from New Look are a game-changer. They've got 1% elastane, so just the right amount of stretch to make them some of the most comfortable jeans.

Mid Blue Ankle Grazer Jeans
Friends Like These Mid Blue Ankle Grazer Jeans

If you like your skinny jeans seriously skinny, these will suit you down to the ground. The distressed detailing is subtle but super stylish, and £28 for jeans is pretty hard to beat.

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Essential Nautical Sneaker Low-Top
Tommy Hilfiger Low Top Sneakers

You'll never go wrong with a classic pair of white trainers, and as we start to think about warmer weather, these will work hard in your everyday wardrobe. Wear them with midi dresses when you're not in denim.

Faux Fur Toggle Fastened Collared Jacket
Karen Millen Faux Fur Jacket

Can we talk about this fabulous faux fur coat for a second? The toggle design is perfectly on trend, and the super soft fabric is ludicrously cosy. You won't want to take it off!

Oversized printed T-shirt
H&M Oversized Printed Shirt

Even if you have to wear it under knitwear for now, printed tees will always add an effortlessly cool spin to jeans and trainers. H&M's T-shirts are some of the best I've seen on the high street.

Forget anything you've heard about skinny jeans being passé - there's room in every wardrobe for both baggy barrel leg jeans and a more streamlined skinny fit.

If you're anything like me you'll be craving a more fitted silhouette after all the layers we end up wearing throughout winter. Skinny jeans are also just such an easy shape to style, particularly with tricky trending items like UGG boots and snow boots. Furthermore, they lend themselves really well to a spring capsule wardrobe - try them with a trench coat as soon as the sun comes out.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸