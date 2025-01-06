Salma Hayek in red wine sequins and sparkling emeralds was the Golden Globes glamour we needed to see

Salma Hayek stepped out on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet last night to inject a serious dose of glamour, opting for shimmering burgundy sequins and a Colombian emerald necklace.

Arriving at the coveted event in Beverley Hills, California on January 5th, Salma looked sensational as she posed in a plunging Gucci gown in a rich red wine tone that we think should feature in everyone's winter capsule wardrobes this year.

The low-cut V-neck bodice of the piece featured tapered shoulder straps and a flattering angular seam dividing the shimmering top half from the figure-hugging skirt.

While the sparkles on top added plenty of shimmer, a coordinating sequinned train provided even more glamour to the red carpet dress as it trained behind her.

There was no holding back when it came to jewellery, either, with the iconic actress and producer sporting an incredible array of Lorraine Schwartz jewellery in the form of more than 300 carats worth of Colombian emeralds.

The striking green stones on her striking square and tear drop stone necklace made for a particularly bold statement piece, while she wore matching earrings and her fingers were adorned with two huge emerald rings.

Keeping things expertly coordinated, Salma opted for a short and simplistic manicure with her maroon nails maintaining the luxe colour scheme of the entire look.

As for hair and makeup, an iridescent green tone blended into Salma's winged smoky eye packed a punch that made her deep brown eyes pop - and we adore the way her strong angular brows define and add even more power to her makeup look.

Salma, who was in attendance to fulfil presenting duties at the award ceremony, also proved that polished hair isn't always the key to a remarkably gorgeous look.

Her tresses were worn in natural-looking cascading waves, while half was worn up and the rest let loose, allowing just a few strands to frame her face as she posed for photos.