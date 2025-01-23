Ruth Langsford nails 'warm but stylish' outfit formula with longline quilted coat

Ruth Langsford showed that warmth and style definitely go hand-in-hand with a gorgeous quilted coat.

Every time we venture outside right now there are two criteria all of our outfits have to meet - keeping us warm and making us feel confident and stylish. It can sometimes feel like a tricky balance as we bundle up in as many layers and practical pieces as possible from our winter capsule wardrobe. However, something as simple as switching up your coat can make a huge difference to your outfits and we’re very taken with Ruth Langsford’s quilted coat with its longline shape and two-tone design.

The Loose Women star has designed plenty of gorgeous and versatile pieces with QVC over the years and the Longline Quilted Coat is the latest to catch our eye. She recently shared a video of herself leaving home wearing a simple all-black outfit and white trainers with her khaki and black coat over the top.

Shop Ruth Langsford's Quilted Coat

Exact Match QVC Longline Quilted Coat £99.90 at QVC Ruth Langsford's quilted coat with QVC is beautifully timeless, with its quilted pattern and longline silhouette. The combination of the on-trend, muted khaki green with black makes this striking but still very easy to style. We would wear this over our go-to jeans and jumpers for a casual daily look. QVC Quilted Padded Coat Was £111, Now £60 at QVC If you prefer a quilted coat without a duo-tone design, then Ruth has also got this one with QVC which is currently reduced in the sale. It has ribbed detailing, a front zip and press stud fastenings and a bomber jacket-style collar. Throw on with your sportswear for a chic walking look or elevate with tailored trousers and heeled boots. M&S Thermowarmth™ Coat £69 at M&S Stylish and sleek, this diamond-quilted coat is created with M&S's lightweight Thermowarmth™ wadding to keep you warm and Stormwear™ technology that gives it a water repellent finish. The fleece lining in the welt pockets is extra cosy and we love the high collar and concealed internal zip.

Recreate The Rest of Ruth Langsford's Look

Exact Match QVC Longline Tunic Jumper £54.96 at QVC Also available in a mocha brown shade, this black tunic jumper is one of those pieces you'll wear time and time again. It's made from a wool blend and the longer length makes this especially great to wear draped over leggings or skinny jeans. Exact Match QVC Black Pull On Leggings £45.96 at QVC Who said leggings can only be worn for working out? These ones are just as chic as they are comfortable to wear and they pair wonderfully with a longer jumper or top. They are full length and are crafted from a sleek scuba knit fabric with an elasticated waistband. Veja Esplar Leather Trainers £119.50 at The Sports Edit A pair of stylish and well-made white trainers are a must-have in anyone's wardrobe and the Princess of Wales herself is a fan of the Veja Esplar trainers. Made from leather, they have a metallic logo and a wild rubber sole.

Priced at £99.90, this piece falls to just below the knee and has a beautiful diamond-shaped quilted pattern running all over it. The hood and pockets are practical additions and the contrast between the khaki and black sections makes this really stand out. When you’re in a hurry to get out the door the last thing you need is to worry about styling your coat, but this two-tone design is far more wearable than you might think.

Khaki is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 but it never really goes out of style and the earthiness of this shade of green means that it verges on being a neutral tone. There are so many quilted jackets out there in one single colour too and the diamond pattern makes them seem a little more fashion-forward than a classic parka.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Wicked London Production Ltd)

Quilted coats are easy to dress up and don’t look out of place layered over a midi dress and knee high boots, but work equally well with activewear or a casual jeans-and-a-jumper look. With these kinds of simple outfits, the coat does all the talking whilst keeping you cosy and Ruth Langsford wore hers over a QVC black tunic knit and leggings.

This combination is a winner when you want an off-duty look but still want to feel warm and put-together. The jumper is crafted from a wool blend material and drapes beautifully over her leggings and we love pairing longer length tops with streamlined trousers or jeans as it helps to balance out your silhouette. Ruth completed her outfit with a pair of white trainers which added to the relaxed feel and we’re all for making use of our best white trainers in winter too.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

On a really cold day she could swap her trainers for boots and add a hat or a scarf, though she didn’t need them on this occasion and her quilted coat is a piece that could easily carry her through to spring, when many of us pack away our heavier outerwear pieces. Ruth will likely also be looking forward to wearing more of her other go-to jacket style - blazers - when it gets warmer.

The TV star is a big fan of tailored blazers and although she has still been wearing them, they really come into their own in spring and summer when not as much layering is required.