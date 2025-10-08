Ruth Jones's autumnal plum shirt dress and leopard print belt is the unexpected combination I'm copying

Ruth Jones was reunited with her Gavin & Stacey co-star James Corden for an appearance on The One Show this week, and I was absolutely mesmerised by her autumnal outfit.

She wore a plum-coloured midi dress by one of the best British clothing brands, Whistles, which her amazing stylist Stevie B teamed with a leopard print belt from Monsoon. I'm a huge fan of leopard print, and whilst I've teamed it with most colours, from blue to bright red, plum is a new one for me, and Ruth proves it really works.

If you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, this flattering number does it all. £159 might feel like a bit of an investment, but it's going to work for everything from a day at work with knee-high boots, to weekends with your most comfortable trainers and even Christmas parties. It's already sold out once and is now back in stock, so don't wait if you think it's as lush as we do...

A post shared by BBC The One Show (@bbctheoneshow) A photo posted by on

Shop Ruth's outfit

Exact match Whistles Plum Renee Button Shirt Dress £159 at Whistles Available in UK sizes 4 to 20, this button-down dress boasts figure-enhancing pleats that help create an hourglass shape. The collar gives it a smart look, and the loose sleeves are super flattering, too. Whistles advises it's a regular fit, so order your normal size. Exact match Monsoon Leopard Print Leather Belt Natural £45 at Monsoon If you're a bit of a wallflower when it comes to the leopard print trend, a belt is a great place to start. Wear it as a statement piece with simple blue jeans and a T-shirt, or make it work with some of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, like mocha mousse and tomato red.

Get the look for less

Boden Rowena Trim Jersey Shirt Dress £61.74 (was £98) at Boden If you prefer longer sleeves or a slightly less structured shape, this Boden dress is a great option. The way it's styled on the model shows that this rich purple hue works really well with tan suede accessories. Love & Roses Cherry Red Corduroy Lace Trim Midi Dress £69 at Next This cherry red cord dress caught my attention thanks to the subtle scallop detailing. It's also available in navy blue, and the tie belt waist is a nice touch. Zara Animal Print Leather Belt £25.99 at Zara Can you believe this belt is leather for just £25.99? You'll find yourself reaching for this time and time again when putting together autumn outfit ideas.

Ruth and James were on the BBC show to promote their new book, When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between, and it was a welcome reunion for fans, who commented on the show's Instagram post: "These two are brilliant. Looking forward to more collaborations".

The hilarious duo also recently announced they were teaming up on another new sitcom called The Choir.