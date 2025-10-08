Ruth Jones's autumnal plum shirt dress and leopard print belt is the unexpected combination I'm copying

The BAFTA-winning actress made an appearance on The One Show

Ruth Jones and James Corden during the &quot;When Gavin Met Stacey And Everything In Between&quot; book event at London Palladium on October 06, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ruth Jones was reunited with her Gavin & Stacey co-star James Corden for an appearance on The One Show this week, and I was absolutely mesmerised by her autumnal outfit.

She wore a plum-coloured midi dress by one of the best British clothing brands, Whistles, which her amazing stylist Stevie B teamed with a leopard print belt from Monsoon. I'm a huge fan of leopard print, and whilst I've teamed it with most colours, from blue to bright red, plum is a new one for me, and Ruth proves it really works.

If you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, this flattering number does it all. £159 might feel like a bit of an investment, but it's going to work for everything from a day at work with knee-high boots, to weekends with your most comfortable trainers and even Christmas parties. It's already sold out once and is now back in stock, so don't wait if you think it's as lush as we do...

Shop Ruth's outfit

Get the look for less

Ruth and James were on the BBC show to promote their new book, When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between, and it was a welcome reunion for fans, who commented on the show's Instagram post: "These two are brilliant. Looking forward to more collaborations".

The hilarious duo also recently announced they were teaming up on another new sitcom called The Choir.

