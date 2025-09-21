Rixo celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a new collection, a rebrand and a triumphant return to London Fashion Week
Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey launched Rixo back in 2015
Big things are happening over at Rixo HQ. This year, they're celebrating ten years of being one of the best British clothing brands, and they really are pulling out all the stops to celebrate.
There's a new collection for September, called Ethereal Dream, which is a boho fashion fan's dream, plus the website has had a complete overhaul, including a new logo, font and packaging. The Rixo x War Child T-shirt has also landed online, the design of which was inspired by anti-war posters from the revolutionary 60s and 70s.
For the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, called We Are One, Rixo worked with Liberty Fabrics to create a series of exclusive designs celebrating the iconic British textile house, which is also celebrating a big milestone this year - its 150th anniversary.
Most exciting of all, that collection was presented on Friday at London Fashion Week, where guests could also look back at archival Rixo pieces. It was a true celebration of the much-loved brand.
Rixo has been a key part of big milestones in my own life - I've worn the brand for all the biggest celebrations, from weddings to birthdays. I treasure all the designs I own, and find that I wear them more than anything else in my wardrobe. So here's to ten more years!
Shop the new Rixo collection
Tops
The Moss blouse has been a signature Rixo design from the very start. I love this new floral print, which will pair perfectly with blue jeans, but you could also try clashing prints by teaming it with the Rixo leopard print skirt.
This rich red colour perfectly taps into the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, and I just love the ruffles and floaty fabric.
The perfect layering piece, this jacket is proof that whilst a lot of people think of Rixo for occasionwear dresses, there's also everything you need for a complete autumn capsule wardrobe.
Skirts
Dresses
The Abi dress was hugely popular in navy, so you can expect the red version to sell out. Cat Deeley recently wore it on This Morning, and it looked so chic.
Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, Rixo's co-founders, said:“It’s hard to put into words what it means to celebrate ten years of Rixo. What started as two friends with a shared love for vintage, print and self-expression has grown into something so much bigger than we ever imagined.
"Every collection, every print, every piece we’ve created has carried a part of our story - and the stories of the incredible women who wear them. Reaching this milestone isn’t just about looking back, it’s about honouring the community that’s supported us, believed in us, and grown with us. Rixo was built on the idea that style should be joyful, inclusive, and unapologetically individual, and a decade on, that still holds true. Here’s to the next chapter, with so much gratitude for the last.”
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
