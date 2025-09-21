Rixo celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a new collection, a rebrand and a triumphant return to London Fashion Week

Big things are happening over at Rixo HQ. This year, they're celebrating ten years of being one of the best British clothing brands, and they really are pulling out all the stops to celebrate.

There's a new collection for September, called Ethereal Dream, which is a boho fashion fan's dream, plus the website has had a complete overhaul, including a new logo, font and packaging. The Rixo x War Child T-shirt has also landed online, the design of which was inspired by anti-war posters from the revolutionary 60s and 70s.

For the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, called We Are One, Rixo worked with Liberty Fabrics to create a series of exclusive designs celebrating the iconic British textile house, which is also celebrating a big milestone this year - its 150th anniversary.

Most exciting of all, that collection was presented on Friday at London Fashion Week, where guests could also look back at archival Rixo pieces. It was a true celebration of the much-loved brand.

Rixo has been a key part of big milestones in my own life - I've worn the brand for all the biggest celebrations, from weddings to birthdays. I treasure all the designs I own, and find that I wear them more than anything else in my wardrobe. So here's to ten more years!

Shop the new Rixo collection

Tops

Skirts

Rixo Gracella Midi Skirt - City Floral Mix Olive £215 at Rixo Splicing prints is very Rixo, and this patchwork skirt is guaranteed to brighten up an otherwise all-black winter wardrobe. Rixo Taryn Midi Skirt - Butterfly Floral Burgundy £265 at Rixo A chunky jumper would create a really stylish contrast with this tiered skirt. Add knee high boots for the perfect autumnal look. Rixo Edwina Suede Midi Skirt - Camel £495 at Rixo Suede is a huge trend for this year, and I don't think it gets any better than this skirt. It's a flattering length and the camel colour is spot on for this time of year.

Dresses

Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, Rixo's co-founders, said:“It’s hard to put into words what it means to celebrate ten years of Rixo. What started as two friends with a shared love for vintage, print and self-expression has grown into something so much bigger than we ever imagined.

"Every collection, every print, every piece we’ve created has carried a part of our story - and the stories of the incredible women who wear them. Reaching this milestone isn’t just about looking back, it’s about honouring the community that’s supported us, believed in us, and grown with us. Rixo was built on the idea that style should be joyful, inclusive, and unapologetically individual, and a decade on, that still holds true. Here’s to the next chapter, with so much gratitude for the last.”