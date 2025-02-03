Thanks to Renée Zellweger, we need a pair of black leather capri pants immediately
The Mad About The Boy actress made the chicest case for black leather capri pants paired with a sleek black knit top and slouchy blazer - and we can't stop thinking about it
The Mad About The Boy actress made the chicest case for black leather capri pants - and when paired with a sleek black knit top and slouchy blazer, was a totally winning combination.
Renée Zellweger has such an effortless sense of style, with her signature looks always acting as the perfect inspiration for any capsule wardrobe when she steps out for an occasion. During a recent photocall in London for the release of her latest film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the star opted for a look that's out of the ordinary compared to her usual ensembles - but one we can't stop thinking about.
Opting for an all-black outfit might seem unusual for the star, but dark romantic and slightly gothic looks are set to be huge spring and summer fashion trends this year. Renée wore the most stylish black leather capri pants we've ever seen, from the Hermès autumn/winter 2024 runway collection. A high neck knit and comfy blazer offset the glossy trousers and completed an ensemble we are coveting as much as we did the actress's recent pixie cut.
Shop black leather capri pants
With a high waist and straight leg, these capri pants are made from super soft faux leather. Designed to be flattering and featuring front patch pockets, these are calling out to be added to your capsule wardrobe.
These amazingly chic capri pants feature an elasticated waist for added comfort, and are the perfectly refined garment your wardrobe needs. Made with high quality materials, the design is both feminine and contemporary, and the trousers can be dressed up or down for any occasion.
These faux leather capri pants are made with firming fabric with light compression, to give you a streamlined silhouette. With a real leather look and feel, you'll really stand out from the crowd - and the great reviews for these trousers speak for themselves.
Shop the rest of Renée's look
This long-sleeve turtleneck jumper knitted from merino wool is very similar to the one worn by Renée. It would also tuck into any pair of trousers, not just some lovely leather capri pants, or has the versatility to be worn any way you wish.
Slouchy, stylish and an excellent price, this is the perfect blazer of dreams. The simplest design, this can be worn over blouses, camisoles, jumpers - absolutely anything. The blazer also comes in a variety of colours.
Often considered a Y2K trend, Renée proves that capri pants are still very much at the forefront of fashion and won't be going anywhere anytime soon. The actress wore her hair in a simple style pulled from her face, with a few flowing tendrils to the front.
Her makeup was pared back and natural, and dark sunglasses not only finished her monochrome look expertly, but added a fun and edgy level of interest to the already eye-catching ensemble.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
-
-
