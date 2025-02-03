Thanks to Renée Zellweger, we need a pair of black leather capri pants immediately

The Mad About The Boy actress made the chicest case for black leather capri pants - and when paired with a sleek black knit top and slouchy blazer, was a totally winning combination.

Renée Zellweger has such an effortless sense of style, with her signature looks always acting as the perfect inspiration for any capsule wardrobe when she steps out for an occasion. During a recent photocall in London for the release of her latest film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the star opted for a look that's out of the ordinary compared to her usual ensembles - but one we can't stop thinking about.

Opting for an all-black outfit might seem unusual for the star, but dark romantic and slightly gothic looks are set to be huge spring and summer fashion trends this year. Renée wore the most stylish black leather capri pants we've ever seen, from the Hermès autumn/winter 2024 runway collection. A high neck knit and comfy blazer offset the glossy trousers and completed an ensemble we are coveting as much as we did the actress's recent pixie cut.

(Image credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Often considered a Y2K trend, Renée proves that capri pants are still very much at the forefront of fashion and won't be going anywhere anytime soon. The actress wore her hair in a simple style pulled from her face, with a few flowing tendrils to the front.

Her makeup was pared back and natural, and dark sunglasses not only finished her monochrome look expertly, but added a fun and edgy level of interest to the already eye-catching ensemble.