Reese Witherspoon's sweet white cardigan with gorgeous gold hoops is a classic pairing that'll never date
Reese just reminded us why a cosy white cardigan is a summer evening essential
Reese Witherspoon never fails to nail chic off-duty fashion and her sweet white cardigan with gold hoop earrings is one of our favourite looks she's shared lately.
In her Instagram post, the Reese shared some sage advice from fellow actor Steve Guttenberg about gratitude. While fans loved the sweet message, it was her cosy white cardigan combined with timeless jewellery that left us heart-eyed.
Sat on the porch of her Nashville home, Reese channelled classic summer style with her timeless white cardigan. Featuring a delicate Pointelle design and tiny gold buttons, the lightweight knit was made for balmy evenings and makes for a stylish alternative to your best summer coats.
A crisp white cardigan is a versatile addition to any summer capsule wardrobe - and Reese has reminded us why.
Shop Classic Summer Cardigans
While we’d style this classic cardigan with linen trousers and white trainers or a flowing summer dress, fans weren’t able to see the rest of Reese’s outfit.
Despite this, we did get a glimpse of her accessories, with Reese having opted for a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings. Picking up one of the most timeless jewellery trends of all time, the actress perfectly matched the hoops with the summer cardigan’s delicate gold buttons.
She can also be seen wearing a chunky gold chain along the collar of her cardigan in the footage. Rather than creating a stark contrast against the delicate knit, the necklace blended seamlessly with her bright blonde hair for an effortless, understated look.
The epitome of relaxed summer style, Reese opted for minimal make-up as she updated fans from her porch. Keeping within her light colour palette, she added a wash of light brown eyeshadow for a subtle smoky eye.
It seems that the Legally Blonde star has been taking style tips from Elle Woods, as she also wore a baby pink lipstick that the lawyer would have definitely approved of. A great choice for summer, the pastel shade also matched her subtle pink blush for a bright and sun-kissed look.
