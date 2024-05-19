Reese Witherspoon's flowing summer dress, sunhat and huge tote bag just gave us instant beach day inspiration

Reese Witherspoon may just have mastered the perfect beach day outfit, with a pretty printed dress, wide-brimmed sunhat and relaxed tan sandals coming together for a summery outfit that has us dreaming of al fresco dining in Monteray (Big Little Lies style).

The actor's summer outfits have been particularly chic as of late, with Reese recently showing us how to master casual summer dressing with a simple yet elegant white jeans outfit.

This time, the actor, who recently announced there's going to be a Legally Blonde prequel next year, kept it casual again, with a printed dress from her own lifestyle brand, Draper James. Reese went for simple styling with sandals and a chic sun hat - and she's a woman after our own hearts with such a huge tote bag to house all those beach essentials.

Reese Witherspoon captioned the photograph, 'The perfect summer dress doesn’t exi— oh wait, I found it!' Fans were quick to comment on the actress's style, with one writing, 'You look gorgeous.' While another said, 'That dress looks good on you!! #abercrombiestyle. And a third wrote, 'I have a bag almost identical. But I'm sure yours is a name brand.'

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Reese also stepped out in another perfect summer look recently, combining a full fringe, frilly white sundress and cherry red pedicure in a dreamy style hat trick.

The bold pattern of swirls and flower motifs with blue stitching gives this pretty dress a Mediterranean feel, while the boxy beach bag adds a modern edge. Reese tagged the clothes as being from Draper James X Kohl's, which is her California lifestyle brand and epitomises the actor's laid-back style.

Reese is wearing the Women's Draper James Embroidered Midi Dress, available in US department store Kohl's, which sadly doesn't ship to the UK. But we've found some great alternatives if you want to mimic Reese's style. Crafted from floaty fabrics that will keep you cool, with elegant and flattering fits, any of these would make a great addition to your summer capsule wardrobe.

