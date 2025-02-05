Is this the colour combination of the year? Reese Witherspoon proves baby blue and rich tan tones go perfectly
We're keen to recreate this elegant combination
With Valentines right around the corner and spring within close distance its officially time to freshen up our wardrobes, and what better way to do so by drawing inspiration from Reese Witherspoon.
Whether you're currently planning your perfect date night outfit or your simply considering what to wear for your filling calendar, February signals the end of winter hibernation meaning that it's time to add some vibrant colours and new styles to your current rotations. And although it's not quite time to say good bye to your best wool jumper, it might be time to consider adding lighter, colourful materials into the mix.
Spotted in last week in New York she wears a baby blue two-piece trouser suit and with a camel coloured coat and matching tan leather handbag. What stands out about this outfit is the colour pairing, the warmth of the tan colours contrast perfectly with light, airy feel of the blue.
Over the blue blouse she layers the Victoria Beckham Patch Pocket Blazer and then adds the wide leg Alina Trousers. She finishes off the look with cream coloured Louboutins and a Celine Small Camel Handbag.
Shop Reese's Blue & Tan tailored look
This double breasted blazer comes in a delightful baby blue colour, and features the chicest gold-tone metal buttons. It has a loose-fit which is perfect for layering over the blouse or cotton linen jumper.
In a light blue colour, these wide leg tailored trouser are a smart addition to your wardrobe. From pairing with a silky blouse and blazer for a date night to wearing as the ultimate office attire these will become your wardrobe go-to.
You'll reach for this light blue blouse time and time again, from styling with your best wide leg jeans on the weekend to wear with sleek tailored trousers and some slingback heels.
This is a great Celine handbag lookalike with it's boxy size and shape and gold-tone front clasp. With just enough room for your essentials this handbag is ideal for weekend outings, evening dinners or special occasions.
Nothing beats finding the perfect coat, especially when you can wear it through the cooler months and into the warmer, transitional period. This slouchy oversized coat is the chicest piece for layering over soft blouses, knitwear or t-shirts.
Kitten heels are certainly in line with the shoe fashion trends 2025, from pairing them with barrel leg jeans to wearing them with smart pencil skirts or dresses, this is a style of shoe that will you see you through a lifetime of wear.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "With its sky blue hue, Reese's trouser suit is really making me excited for spring. It's a great colour on her, and the combination of the camel coat and tan leather bag complements her outfit perfectly. It's a pairing that you could probably put together with what you already have too - the best wide leg jeans, a blue jumper and a trench coat? Perfection.".
Pairing brown tones with blue seems to be an outfit go-to in recent months, and Reese isn't the only A-lister partaking in the styling move. Recently Katie Holmes combines the chicest rich blue blouse with a deep brown leather trench and brown trousers, an outfit that's worth recreating for social occasions.
