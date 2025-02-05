Is this the colour combination of the year? Reese Witherspoon proves baby blue and rich tan tones go perfectly

With Valentines right around the corner and spring within close distance its officially time to freshen up our wardrobes, and what better way to do so by drawing inspiration from Reese Witherspoon.

Whether you're currently planning your perfect date night outfit or your simply considering what to wear for your filling calendar, February signals the end of winter hibernation meaning that it's time to add some vibrant colours and new styles to your current rotations. And although it's not quite time to say good bye to your best wool jumper, it might be time to consider adding lighter, colourful materials into the mix.

Spotted in last week in New York she wears a baby blue two-piece trouser suit and with a camel coloured coat and matching tan leather handbag. What stands out about this outfit is the colour pairing, the warmth of the tan colours contrast perfectly with light, airy feel of the blue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the blue blouse she layers the Victoria Beckham Patch Pocket Blazer and then adds the wide leg Alina Trousers. She finishes off the look with cream coloured Louboutins and a Celine Small Camel Handbag.

Shop Reese's Blue & Tan tailored look

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "With its sky blue hue, Reese's trouser suit is really making me excited for spring. It's a great colour on her, and the combination of the camel coat and tan leather bag complements her outfit perfectly. It's a pairing that you could probably put together with what you already have too - the best wide leg jeans, a blue jumper and a trench coat? Perfection.".

Pairing brown tones with blue seems to be an outfit go-to in recent months, and Reese isn't the only A-lister partaking in the styling move. Recently Katie Holmes combines the chicest rich blue blouse with a deep brown leather trench and brown trousers, an outfit that's worth recreating for social occasions.