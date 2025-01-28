I wasn't sure how to style rich browns, but Katie Holmes convinced me blue is the answer
If you're wondering how to style the colour of the year, take a look at Holmes' luxurious colour combination.
As someone who's keen to integrate rich brown tones into my wardrobe, I'm always on the hunt for colour combinations that work with this trending shade, and Katie Holmes has just made a strong case for combining baby blue and rich mocha brown.
One thing that Holmes does extremely well, is curating outfits that are both laid-back yet subtly luxurious, and her appearance at Patou's Paris Men's Fashion Week was no exception. This outfit falls perfectly in line with the Spring/Summer fashion trends of 2025, the colours—rich mocha tones—eluding to the colour of the year, "mocha mousse", whilst the tailored silhouettes nod to the rise of workwear in women's fashion.
And if you were wondering how to style this colour, take notes from Holmes and pair it with light baby blue tones. Head-to-toe in one of the best French brands, Patou, she wore a fabulous glossy trench, rich mocha wide-leg trousers, a light blue striped shirt (note: worn backwards), polka-dot heels, and gold jewellery, including statement earrings and a gold brooch. Oh! And we're not quite done, she completes the look with a deep navy blue handle-top handbag.
Shop Katie Holmes' Look
You simple can't go wrong with a blue oxford shirt, whether you style it with brown tailored trousers or your favourite barrel leg jeans, this is a shirt that will see you through a lifetime of wear.
If you're looking for a simple way to wear chocolate or mocha brown, a pair of tailored trousers is such as simple yet effective way to do so. Style with baby blue, pale yellow or crimson.
A trench coat will see you through the winter and into spring, simply layer up on cooler days with chunky knitwear, or wear over the top of a light blouse in the warmer months.
For a bold pop of personality simply add these polka dot ballet flats to your daytime or evening looks. These will work excellently with jeans, dresses or floaty skirts.
Now discounted in the sale, this mini leather handbag will see you through a lifetime of wear. From wearing with your casual weekend looks to pairing with evening attire.
The light blue striped shirt is worn backwards to create a high-neck, gently sloping silhouette, and to further accessorise she adds three unique circular brooches set in gold, bronze and silver. Her exact look is from Patou, however, it features several pieces that are set to be launched in their spring/summer 2025 collection that aren't currently for sale yet.
This colour combination simply just works, and it can be replicated in so many ways. From styling the best wool jumper in chocolate brown with light blue jeans to wearing mocha tailored wide leg trousers with a baby blue shirt, the options are endless.
