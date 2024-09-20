Ranvir Singh wore just the most gorgeous cosy khaki dress - we can't get enough of her glam take on cold weather dressing
A cosy yet glam midi dress will see you through the cold seasons in style
With summer drawing to a close and temperatures set to drop, Ranvir Singh has been turning up the glamour with her gorgeous khaki dress that's got us taking autumnal styling notes.
As we edge towards autumn, it can be tempting to rely on our best wool jumpers and trusty jeans for warmth and style - especially if you're prone to feeling the cold. Though these are an essential part of our autumn capsule wardrobe right now, there is an alternative that will keep you just as cosy without sacrificing on style: the roll neck dress.
And Ranvir Singh has demonstrated just how to style one, taking to Instagram to share a snap of her chic khaki dress. The Good Morning Britain host looked beautiful in the elegant midi with cosy long sleeves, a floaty pleated skirt and a high neck.
Shop Cosy Khaki Dresses
With its high-neck, midi length and fit-flare cut, this Joseph dress will be an ultra-flattering addition to capsule wardrobe. Even better, the high-quality silk fabric is cosy and comfy, but still durable enough to last. With the designer dress now reduced down from £695, this autumnal staple is bound to sell out soon.
This gorgeous knit dress from Nobody's Child is high up on our wish list, thanks to its super soft ribbed texture and relaxed skirt that skims your curves. Crafted from a recycled wool blend, this midi is cosy and perfect for the colder months - especially as it is so easy to style.
If you are looking for knit dress that cosy enough for the weekends but can still be worn to the office, this Saint Tropez midi might be the perfect fit. Designed with a breathable viscose blend, it has beautiful ribbed detailing and small side splits on the hemline. Wear with your favourite blazer and kitten heels for an instantly elevated look, or an extra jumper when you are off-duty.
With its minimal detailing, Ranvir's khaki piece would be a great addition to anyone's dress collection. The figure-hugging yet soft fit of the frock is perfect for layering with knits and coats throughout autumn and winter - and boasts both comfort and style.
While Ranvir opted for a pair of golden strappy heels to add a dose of glamour to the look, dresses like this can easily dressed up with leather heeled boots, or be made more causal by adding a pair of your best white trainers.
If a cosy midi is on your to-buy list, it is worth opting for a muted colour like Ranvir's lowkey green shade - which will maximise the amount of wear you get out of it. Alternatively, you could choose a neutral monochrome shade like a black, beige or cream, that will see you through from autumn to spring. There is nothing stopping you from experimenting with bolder hues either - especially if you know which colours suit you best.
Ranvir leaned into her cosy khaki colour, though, adding beautiful gold-toned accessories like her statement earrings and chunky green ring. Keeping within this autumnal colour palette, she wore a loose waves with a blunt fringe and flawless makeup look - with the latter coming courtesy of makeup artist Megan Marshall. We also can't get enough of Ranvir's brown, earthy toned lipstick and we are already on the hunt for a similar shade right now.
