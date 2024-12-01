This stunning quilted Radley tote bag is under £60 for Cyber Monday – it's the chicest way to carry your everyday essentials

If like me, you're on the hunt for the perfect everyday bag that allows you to easily carry everything you need - and a lot that you don't - the Radley Finsbury Park tote is going to be right up your street - and it's 40% off today.

Radley has long been a go-to for me when I'm looking at buying yet another new handbag. The brand make some seriously affordable designer bags which boast the luxe finishings of some of my more wished-for luxury pieces and their sleek and timeless approach to design, with a distinct lack of slogans or prints adorning their bags, is a major draw for me.

Whether it's a practical crossbody or a chic tiny handbag style, the brand maintains its love for super sleek silhouettes, ample organisation and timeless, classic styles and I've come to rely on them time and time to again to elevate the outfits in my winter capsule wardrobe.

So, of course, I was delighted at that the Radley Black Friday sale sees many of their handbags slashed in price by up to 40% - and the standout I'm shopping is this stunning quilted Finsbury Park Quil Shoulder Bag.

Radley Finsbury Park Quil Zip Top Shoulder Bag Was £99, Now £59 at Amazon The spacious bag usually retails for £99 and can now be snapped up for just £59, with its versatile and oh-so chic design meaning you'll get more than your moneys worth out of it.

As well as using it to carry all of your essentials around on a day-to-day basis, it's the perfect weekender bag for those last-minute city trips and as it's roomy enough to easily fit a 15" laptop into the main compartment, you can (like I have) justify the addition of yet another bag to your collection with the caveat that you can use it for work - what a dream!

If you need more convincing, the bag is made from a recycled polyester that's crafted from plastic bottles and this gives the fabric a luxurious sheen that reminds me of Prada's nylon pieces, which retail in the thousands and are forever sold-out. It's also the Radley bag's geometric quilting that draws me to that comparison too, with the textured pattern being both subtle and eye-catching at the same time.

I'm not the only person whose fallen in love with the tote, it has a series of raving reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing, "This is my favourite tote. I commute to work and this tote bag carries my life and my laptop. It is classy and I get lots of compliments on my bag."

Another added that the fabric is easy to wipe clean and shared, "Radley makes great handbags. They have very usable styles. My summer bag was a slim one, this is much roomier. I needed a bag that could cary my MacBook Air and/or my iPad with room to spare. This has a well designed interior that is easy to open and see the contents without scratching your hands on rough zippers. Love it!"

