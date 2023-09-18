Queen Rania's amazing pink and green skirt is the perfect fall staple piece

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Recently, Queen Rania of Jordan wore this incredible pink and green skirt, and we're totally obsessed with how chic and versatile it is.

Gorgeous Queen Rania of Jordan is always impressing us with her fashionable looks, just as the royals from the other regions of the world do. From Kate Middleton's glorious orange, beaded bag, to Queen Letizia's pastel pantsuit, we're constantly in awe of the unique and stylish looks that royals across the globe are sporting. One royal who sometimes gets overlooked, though, is Queen Rania - and her most recent look that she just posted to Instagram proves we should all be keeping a closer eye on her.

While the Jordanian Queen was meeting up with none other than Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, the two women looked absolutely stunning as they engaged for an event with UNICEF.

A post shared by Queen Rania Al Abdullah (@queenrania) A photo posted by on

"With @FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden @UNICEF Champions for Children event yesterday in New York

#Jordan #USA #ForEveryChild #GlobalGoals #UNGA78," Queen Rania captioned her post, which featured images of her posing with Dr. Biden, the two women sharing an amicable rapport.

For the occasion, Queen Rania wore an incredible black, green, and pink skirt that incorporated those colours into a subtle striped pattern. The skirt, from Dior (Queen Rania wears only the best, of course, and she's worn Dior in the past), hit just at her ankles but cinched perfectly at the waist, giving a professional air while still keeping a fun and youthful silhouette.

To finish off the rest of the look aside from her statement maxi skirt, she wore a black, semi-sheer button up shirt with short sleeves, which she tucked into the skirt. She also wore a pair of mesh pump heels from Tom Ford, and finished everything off with a super chic Bottega Veneta black clutch bag, which featured gold hardware and a woven leather pattern that added an extra level of style to the outfit.

Although, unfortunately, the Dior skirt will cost you well over a few hundred pounds, we found a less expensive version that is a bit more wearable for day-to-day - so you can harness Queen Rania's vibes without totally depleting your fall wardrobe budget.