Queen Rania's floor-length white button down shirt is a lesson in choosing the best versatile pieces

Recently, Queen Rania posted a picture to her Instagram of her wearing a floor-length white button down shirt that we're seriously in love with.

We're always infatuated with the incredible sartorial ensembles that Queen Rania of Jordan chooses for herself - from her crisp white jacket and industrial jeans outfit, to her stunning black embellished gown and Old Hollywood blowout, she always stuns us. Her most recent look, of course, is certainly no exception.

Two days ago, the Jordanian Queen posted a picture to her Instagram of her stunning quiet luxury outfit, which consisted of two basics that came together to form what looks like an event-ready pairing.

For her royal outing in London, she wore a floor-length Alexander McQueen shirt ( a brand that many royals, including Princess Catherine, often wear on special occasions) dress of a crisp white hue - which featured two breast pockets, as well as some subtle gold hardware to elevate the piece. She also wore a pair of simple black trousers underneath, and tied everything together with a pair of pointed-toe black suede pump heels.

To accessorize the look, she went for a thick black leather belt that cinched her waist perfectly, which, in contrast with her shirt's hardware, featured a silver buckle, also from Alexander McQueen. Whoever said you can't mix metals seriously did not take into account Queen Rania's styling skills.

In true Queen Rania fashion, she also went for a fabulous Bottega Veneta black leather handbag that matched the other elements of her outfit perfectly.

For jewelry, she wore some subtle bling consisting of a silver and pearl-lined necklace, as well as a pair of silver earrings with a geometric shape dangling.

She also wore her hair in her signature, big blowout style, letting her hair cascade fabulously down her back as she often does, and kept her makeup in her go-to style, a neutral glam look.

While sporting this fabulous outfit, she was attending the CogX Global Leadership Summit, at which she gave a speech, talking about AI and addressing how to move forward without taking technological progress "for granted," as she said in her speech.

The picture of integrity, class, and dignity, Queen Rania inspired her fans with her moving speech.

"You are the epitome of conscious leadership. This is what we need today and always," one person commented on her Instagram post, which featured a video of her speech.

Get Queen Rania's Look