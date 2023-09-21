Queen Rania of Jordan takes style inspiration from Kate and Meghan in powerful red trouser suit with flares and a double-breasted blazer

Queen Rania of Jordan stepped out in the most gorgeous red suit with bold flared trousers and a double-breasted blazer as she seemingly channelled both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's style. 

Queen Rania of Jordan looked incredible as she arrived at the World Economy Forum in New York City, sporting a dazzling cherry red trouser suit.

The scarlet ensemble, designed by Gabriela Hearst, featured flattering flared trousers while the double-breasted blazer with four tortoise shell buttons added a smart, tailored look to the statement outfit. 

Queen Rania, who recently wowed in a super autumnal pink and muted green skirt, chose a pair of Brown Bronze BB Metal 105 Pumps by Manolo Blahnik and carried a coordinating caramel brown top handle handbag by Delvaux. 

Queen Rania certainly isn't the first royal fashion icon to have looked epic in head-to-toe red. 

In September 2022, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex left fashion fans swooning as she stepped out for an event in Manchester in an all-red look.

Queen Rania red trouser suit - Meghan Markle

Attending the One Young World Summit with Prince Harry, Meghan proved she looks impeccable in red as she sported the coord by Another Tomorrow, wearing the Bow Blouse in Fire Red and the matching flared trousers.

The Princess of Wales also rocked fire engine red in a striking Alexander McQueen suit as she and Prince William arrived at BAFTA HQ for the launch of her Shaping Us campaign in January. 

Queen Rania red trouser suit - Kate Middleton

Princess Catherine teamed the red flares and jacket with a pair of her favourite Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps, straight from her extensive designer heel collection.

She added a Miu Miu suede clutch bag with a bow detail and the unique Florence earrings in Regency by CHALK. 

Nobody's Child Fearne Cotton Red Double Breasted Blazer

RRP: £120 | Channel the likes of Princess Catherine, Duchess Meghan and Queen Rania with a bold red blazer teamed with a pair of matching suit trousers. This option from Nobody's Child features smart black buttons with a double-breasted design, notched lapels and a relaxed fit. The piece is available in sizes 4 to 18 making it ultra wearable and versatile for a range of body types. 

Nobody's Child Fearne Cotton Red Tailored Straight Leg Trousers

RRP: £75 | Team the Nobody's Child double-breasted blazer with these flattering flared suit trousers to replicate the royal red suit look. These trousers boast a wearable straight leg and a figure-skimming high waisted fit. Available in sizes 4 to 18. 

M&S Statement Heel Court Shoes

RRP: £39.50 | There's nothing like a pair of epic red heels to complete a head-to-toe red look, just like the Princess of Wales proved when she wore her Gianvito Rossis with her Alexander McQueen suit. These suede M&S heels feature an elegant curved silhouette, an ultra comfort-focussed design and a timeless slip on court heel look. 

