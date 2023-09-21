Queen Rania of Jordan takes style inspiration from Kate and Meghan in powerful red trouser suit with flares and a double-breasted blazer

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Rania of Jordan stepped out in the most gorgeous red suit with bold flared trousers and a double-breasted blazer as she seemingly channelled both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's style.

Queen Rania of Jordan attended the World Economy Forum in NYC on Monday 18th September, looking epic in a show-stopping red trouser suit.

The Jordanian Queen seemed to have taken style inspiration from both the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, who have both rocked incredible red suits in recent times.

Queen Rania of Jordan looked incredible as she arrived at the World Economy Forum in New York City, sporting a dazzling cherry red trouser suit.

The scarlet ensemble, designed by Gabriela Hearst, featured flattering flared trousers while the double-breasted blazer with four tortoise shell buttons added a smart, tailored look to the statement outfit.

Queen Rania, who recently wowed in a super autumnal pink and muted green skirt, chose a pair of Brown Bronze BB Metal 105 Pumps by Manolo Blahnik and carried a coordinating caramel brown top handle handbag by Delvaux.

فخورة بالانضمام إلى مبادرة المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي العطاء لتعظيم العمل من أجل الأرض، والتي تهدف إلى بناء شراكات جديدة لمحاربة تغير المناخ وتراجع الطبيعةProud to be joining forces with @wef GAEA initiative, which aims to create new partnerships in the fight against climate… pic.twitter.com/v2Vlqo5uJaSeptember 18, 2023 See more

Queen Rania certainly isn't the first royal fashion icon to have looked epic in head-to-toe red.

In September 2022, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex left fashion fans swooning as she stepped out for an event in Manchester in an all-red look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the One Young World Summit with Prince Harry, Meghan proved she looks impeccable in red as she sported the coord by Another Tomorrow, wearing the Bow Blouse in Fire Red and the matching flared trousers.

The Princess of Wales also rocked fire engine red in a striking Alexander McQueen suit as she and Prince William arrived at BAFTA HQ for the launch of her Shaping Us campaign in January.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Catherine teamed the red flares and jacket with a pair of her favourite Gianvito Rossi 105 suede pumps, straight from her extensive designer heel collection.

She added a Miu Miu suede clutch bag with a bow detail and the unique Florence earrings in Regency by CHALK.