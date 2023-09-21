Queen Rania looks radiant in green denim dress by one of Kate Middleton's go-to designers as she makes appearance on Today Show

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Rania of Jordan looked radiant in a lime green denim dress by one of the Princess of Wales's favourite fashion designers as she appeared on The Today Show with Hoda Kotb.

Queen Rania of Jordan made an appearance on the Today Show during her visit to New York City this week, stunning in a green denim dress.

Rania's frock of choice is the Jody Denim Shirt Dress by Emelia Wickstead, who is one of Kate Middleton's most worn and beloved fashion designers.

In other royal news, Queen Letizia of Spain just gave us a lesson in perfect black and gold dressing with a gorgeous gown and glimmering details.

The Jordanian Queen joined Today Show host Hoda Kotb on the chat show sofa for an interview during her trip to New York City, which has seen her attend the World Economy Forum in a bold red trouser suit seemingly inspired by Kate and Meghan.

Queen Rania looked vibrant in a green denim shirt dress by a designer we have seen the Princess of Wales rock on countless occasions - Emelia Wickstead.

The British designer has been responsible for many of Princess Catherine's most elegant looks, including her elegant powder blue Easter Sunday outfit last year and her classic houndstooth piece worn at Harvard just to name a couple.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And with Emelia Wickstead having provided looks for so many of Kate's most stylish moments, it's no surprise that Queen Rania has worn one of her dresses, stepping out in the Jody Denim Shirt Dress, priced at £1,435.

The statement piece features a pleated skirt with a flared hem, a classic darted bodice, short sleeves and a smart collar detail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rania teamed the dress with a pair of Dior heels, opting for the unique Abstract Print Canvas Pointed Toe Pumps and accessorised with the Peekaboo Pale Green Leather Bag by Fendi.

During the chat with Hoda, Queen Rania opened up about the important advice she gave her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa, when her son, Crown Prince Hussein, asked her to marry him.

Sharing her words of wisdom before Rajwa married into Jordanian royalty, Queen Rania revealed that she told her to ignore negativity from the public and press.

"One of the first things, just before my son announced his engagement, I took Rajwa aside, and the first thing I told her was, you know, there’s no such thing as a 100 percent approval rating," she said.

"You’re always gonna have people that are against you and the advice that I want to give you is ‘please try not to read the comments."