Queen Rania looks radiant in green denim dress by one of Kate Middleton's go-to designers as she makes appearance on Today Show
Queen Rania of Jordan looked stunning in lime green as she chatted to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Rania of Jordan looked radiant in a lime green denim dress by one of the Princess of Wales's favourite fashion designers as she appeared on The Today Show with Hoda Kotb.
- Queen Rania of Jordan made an appearance on the Today Show during her visit to New York City this week, stunning in a green denim dress.
- Rania's frock of choice is the Jody Denim Shirt Dress by Emelia Wickstead, who is one of Kate Middleton's most worn and beloved fashion designers.
- In other royal news, Queen Letizia of Spain just gave us a lesson in perfect black and gold dressing with a gorgeous gown and glimmering details.
The Jordanian Queen joined Today Show host Hoda Kotb on the chat show sofa for an interview during her trip to New York City, which has seen her attend the World Economy Forum in a bold red trouser suit seemingly inspired by Kate and Meghan.
Queen Rania looked vibrant in a green denim shirt dress by a designer we have seen the Princess of Wales rock on countless occasions - Emelia Wickstead.
The British designer has been responsible for many of Princess Catherine's most elegant looks, including her elegant powder blue Easter Sunday outfit last year and her classic houndstooth piece worn at Harvard just to name a couple.
And with Emelia Wickstead having provided looks for so many of Kate's most stylish moments, it's no surprise that Queen Rania has worn one of her dresses, stepping out in the Jody Denim Shirt Dress, priced at £1,435.
The statement piece features a pleated skirt with a flared hem, a classic darted bodice, short sleeves and a smart collar detail.
Rania teamed the dress with a pair of Dior heels, opting for the unique Abstract Print Canvas Pointed Toe Pumps and accessorised with the Peekaboo Pale Green Leather Bag by Fendi.
During the chat with Hoda, Queen Rania opened up about the important advice she gave her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa, when her son, Crown Prince Hussein, asked her to marry him.
Sharing her words of wisdom before Rajwa married into Jordanian royalty, Queen Rania revealed that she told her to ignore negativity from the public and press.
"One of the first things, just before my son announced his engagement, I took Rajwa aside, and the first thing I told her was, you know, there’s no such thing as a 100 percent approval rating," she said.
"You’re always gonna have people that are against you and the advice that I want to give you is ‘please try not to read the comments."
RRP: £55 | In love with Queen Rania's designer shirt dress? This affordable piece from high street icon River Island is the perfect way to replicate the look with the added benefit of wearable long sleeves, a practical button-down detail and a flattering belted waist. It's available in sizes small, medium and large and is the ideal addition to your autumnal wardrobe if you're ready to inject some colour.
RRP: £49 | This pretty pale green 50s-inspired piece from John Lewis has a super feminine silhouette thanks to its fit and flare design with a flowing knee-length skirt, comfy short sleeves and quirky round button collar. It's been price slashed from £79 to £49 online right now, with sizes 8 to 18 available.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
Queen Camilla ditches Quiet Luxury for autumn as she pairs patterned halterneck dress with chic Chanel accessories
Queen Camilla ditched Quiet Luxury in France as she chose stunning Chanel accessories to complete her black and white look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice wants to have another baby ‘soon’ so ‘her children are all close in age’
It's rumoured the Princess is ready to 'complete' her family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published