Queen Maxima elevates her casual wide-leg jeans with bold statement jewellery - and it’s a masterclass in accessorising

Queen Maxima expertly styled a pair of casual wide-leg jeans for a royal engagement this week, pairing the laid-back piece with some bold jewellery to elevate the look into one worthy of a royal.

Just days after stepping out in a stunning turquoise power suit that left us reevaluating our love for muted autumn shades, Queen Maxima has debuted a more casual outfit that, while more laid-back, is no less chic than her business-ready look.

Proving the power of basic pieces, the royal stepped out in a crisp white vest, pairing the plain piece with some high-waisted, wide-leg denim trousers and a sleeveless blazer.

The neutral look worked brilliantly thanks to the impeccable fit of each individual piece. The crisp pleated front seams of the trousers, the nipped in waist of the blazer, and the straight neckline of the vest created a sleek, seamless look and we love the navy bag and peep-toe stilettos that complimented the denim tone perfectly.

To elevate the outfit and incorporate some fun-loving colours into the look, Queen Maxima relied on her choice of jewellery. It worked perfectly, with the royal wearing a pair of, now discontinued, oversized curved gold hoop earrings by the Danish brand Monies and a stunning ornate necklace designed by Pauline Wiertz. The 'Feeding The Birds Necklace' is super chunky and brought in a variety of blue, gold and white tones to Maxima's look, with the golden and ceramic oversized beads creating a textured and intricate pattern that we adore.

Shop Queen Maxima's Look

Reformation Janae Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jeans £168 at Reformation The perfect elevated casual-wear, these Reformation jeans boast a stunning silhouette that's fitted at the waist and hips with a wide leg. The pocket detailing, pleated front seams and crisp hems give these jeans a more chic and put-together look than your traditional comfy denim, making them a great and versatile piece for any autumn capsule wardrobe. M&S Oversized Stud Earrings £12 at M&S With a bold, curving design, these sleek earrings from M&S are the perfect all-rounder accessory to add some interest to any outfit. The interesting shape feels more elevated than a plainer hoop, though their simple shining gold look means they're easily styled. They're also available in silver if you prefer that tone. Free People Supernova Choker £32 at Free People A bold finishing touch to any outfit, this Free People necklace is made using natural-cut stone beads and is finished with a shining metal pendant. Available in a variety of different colours, including black beads, pink beads, yellow beads and more, there's a style for every outfit that'll be sure to add some character and charm.

Queen Maxima's outfit is proof that an outfit isn’t just about the clothes, it's also about the styling and accessorising done to complete a look.

And it also shows that statement jewellery shouldn't only be reserved for formal occasions. Adding bold accessories is a great way to elevate more casual outfits, with jeans and a basic T-shirt easily turned into something more statement making with the addition of a bold necklace or some oversized earrings.

For more inspiration, we've rounded up the best ever Met Gala jewellery looks and the best jewellery looks from the Oscars to help you in your accessorising journey.